Madhya Pradesh Gets Public Bus Service After 21 Years; CM Mohan Yadav & Union Transport Minister Launch 351 Buses During Event In Bhopal— Check Details

Bhopal E-Bus Service Inauguration (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari flagged off 351 buses under Sugam Parivahan Seva and PM E-Bus Service during an event at Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal on Friday. These buses will operate across seven cities Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Dewas, Katni and Bhind.

The launch aims to boost connectivity and expanding electric bus services in Madhya Pradesh. Route and fleet details were not provided yet.

The CM added that this initiative will feature a modern and unique model, introducing various types of bus services, including e-buses, to every city and district in a phased manner.

To enhance passenger convenience, bus stops, bus terminals and a robust control system equipped with modern electronic infrastructure will be developed as part of the project.

Bus operations will be based on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model

📍Bhopal | Live from Inauguration of Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva and the PM e-bus Sevahttps://t.co/a4GtTJVsaD — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 25, 2026

The service will strengthen bus connectivity in urban and rural areas, with the target of providing transport services to 75% of gram panchayats across the state.

Yearly plan: 2,500 to 3,000 buses to be added every year

The state has set a target of operating 15,000 buses by 2031.The state also aims to extend transport services to 75% of its gram panchayats, alongside the phased introduction of bus services in cities and districts.

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श्रद्धेय पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जी की जयंती के अवसर और सेवा संकल्प अभियान के बीच प्रदेश की जनता को लगभग 1500 बसों की सौगात मिल रही है।#मुख्यमंत्री_सुगम_परिवहन_सेवा pic.twitter.com/CdC0xrQSNG — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 25, 2026

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