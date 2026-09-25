Bhopal Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Traffic Diversions Announced; Route Change For Railway Station, Airport & Bairagarh On Anant Chaturdashi

A file photo of traffic in Bhopal. | FP Photo

Bhopal Traffic Advisory: Hello Bhopalis, check Ganeshotsav traffic diversions before you leave your homes today! The Bhopal traffic police have announced a detailed traffic diversion plan for Ganesh Visarjan 2026 on Anant Chaturdashi on Friday. Traffic movement will be regulated across major routes as the procession progresses towards immersion ghats.

Small tableaux and Ganesh idols from different areas will begin immersion at Prempura Ghat, Kamalapati Ghat, Bairagarh and Hataikheda Dam from 9 am. The main Ganesh procession will start from Bharat Talkies intersection at 7 pm.

Main Ganesh Visarjan Route In Bhopal

Major Ganesh Visarjan procession route will cover Bharat Talkies, Itwara, Ganesh Chowk Mangalwara, Galla Mandi Hanumanganj, Chhote Bhaiya Chauraha, Janakpuri, Jumerati, Old Post Office, Sindhi Market, Peergate, Moti Masjid, Retghat, Kamala Park and finally reach Kamalapati Ghat.

The Bhopal traffic diversion arrangements will be activated as the procession moves through different areas. Traffic restrictions and alternate routes will be introduced accordingly.

Some tableaux heading towards Prempura Ghat will proceed through Polytechnic Chauraha, Depot Chauraha, 25th Vahini and Bhadbhada Tiraha.

Heavy Vehicles Entry Restricted From 8 AM

The entry of all heavy vehicles, including authorised and unauthorised vehicles, into the city have been main prohibited from 8 am till further orders.

The restrictions will apply on major entry points and roads, including Khajuri Road, Mubarakpur, Lambakheda, Islam Nagar, Chowpada Kala, Patel Nagar, 11 Mile, Ratibar, Lalghati, Narsinghgarh Tiraha, Airport Road, Karond Road, Bhanpur Road and Ratnagiri.

City Buses, Magic Vehicles Restricted From 5 PM

Movement of city buses, Magic vehicles and passenger vehicles towards Bharat Talkies, Alpana Tiraha, Nadra Bus Stand and Bhopal Talkies will be restricted from 5 pm.

As the procession advances, traffic diversions will be implemented on connecting routes:

Vehicles from Central Library, Cantonment Road and Budhwara towards Itwara will be diverted when the procession reaches the area.

Traffic movement from Royal Market towards Peergate will be stopped once the procession reaches Jumerati.

Vehicles from Karbala towards Retghat and Polytechnic Chauraha towards Kamala Park will be restricted during the procession.

Traffic from Taliya towards Budhwara will also remain affected.

Alternative Routes For Commuters

Commuters will be able to use alternate routes through Royal Market, Tin Mohra, Shahjahanabad Police Station, Bhopal Talkies, Hamidia Road and Nadra Bus Stand.

When the procession reaches Bharat Mata intersection, vehicles will not be allowed towards City Depot intersection from the new bridge. Alternative exits will be available through IIFM, Nehru Nagar and MACT intersection.

Route Changes For Airport, Railway Station And Bairagarh

Due to immersion arrangements at Bairagarh Ganesh Visarjan site, vehicles travelling from Bhopal towards Indore and Dewas will be diverted through Lalghati, Narsinghgarh Tiraha, Gandhinagar, Airport Tiraha, Mubarakpur bypass, Bhauri and Khajuri Road bypass.

Vehicles travelling towards Indore and Sehore from the city can use routes via Jhagaria, Ratibar, Nilbad and Bhadbhada intersections.

Traffic near Bharat Talkies and railway station area will also be affected. Vehicles moving towards MP Nagar and New City from Platform No. 1 side of the railway station will be diverted through Ashoka Garden, 80 Feet Road, Prabhat Chauraha, Subhash Nagar ROB, Maida Mill and MP Nagar.

Traffic from Bogda Bridge towards Bharat Talkies will remain restricted, while vehicles can exit through Prabhat Chauraha, 80 Feet Road and Ashoka Garden.