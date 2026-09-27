CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Hindu Economic Forum’s Indore Chapter, Pitches Industrial Growth | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the city chapter of Hindu Economic Forum here on Saturday in a grand ceremony. On this occasion, he delivered the keynote address on the theme 'Artha Abhyudaya' (Economic Rise) also.

At the launch of the city chapter of Hindu Economic Forum, Yadav apprised industrialists of the state's industrial policy and the government's commitment to industrial development.

He stated that Madhya Pradesh is currently a leader in sectors that are most essential and critical for industries.

Yadav noted that the state possesses surplus electricity and an adequate land bank. He mentioned that electricity is being generated using solar panels installed on water bodies, thereby strengthening energy sources derived from water.

He further added that continuous work is underway to develop new industrial sectors in the state, including religious tourism and medical tourism.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister stated that entrepreneurs play a vital role in the country's economic progress. Along with economic development, employment opportunities are also increasing.

It was informed during the event that three editions of the World Hindu Congress have been held so far, both within the country and abroad. The inaugural event took place in New Delhi in 2014.

Subsequently, the World Hindu Congress was organised in Chicago, US, in 2018, and in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, in 2023. The fourth edition of the World Hindu Congress is scheduled to be held in Mumbai this year from Dec 18 to 20.

A documentary showcasing the activities of the World Hindu Congress was also screened at the event.

Growth rate likely to accelerate further

V Anantha Nageswaran, chief economic adviser to the Government of India, stated that India is progressing rapidly. Currently, the country's growth rate stands at 7.8%, with the likelihood of further increase in the coming years.

He noted that India's trade with foreign nations is steadily growing. Vigyananand, the head of the forum, also addressed the gathering.