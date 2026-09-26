Skip The Queue: Indore Railway Station Gets ATVMs For Unreserved Tickets With UPI Payment | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The railway has rolled out the facility to purchase unreserved railway tickets through Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) at the city railway station.

Through ATVMs, passengers can purchase unreserved tickets themselves without standing in long queues.

ATVMs feature a QR code-based digital payment facility. Passengers can pay for tickets by scanning the displayed QR code using any UPI-enabled app and receive their tickets immediately after payment.

Mukesh Kumar, PRO of Ratlam Division, said ATVM facilitators have been deployed to ensure passengers face no difficulties using the machines. Two such machines have been installed at the city railway station, one at Ujjain railway station, and one at Chittorgarh railway station.

ATVM facilitators assist those passengers who encounter difficulties in issuing tickets via ATVMs or are unfamiliar with the machine's operation.

In addition to issuing tickets for passengers, these facilitators explain the process of using the machine, enabling passengers to operate the ATVMs independently in the future.

The objective of this system is to provide passengers with a quick, simple, and convenient ticketing experience. With the assistance of ATVM facilitators, passengers can obtain tickets without standing in long queues.

Additionally, this system is creating employment opportunities. Previously, the plan was to appoint only retired railway employees as ATVM facilitators; however, the policy has been amended to allow others to be engaged in this role based on requirements.