Indore News: JAYS Protest Intensifies, Half Naked Rally Taken Out

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The protest by Jai AdivasiYuva Shakti (JAYS) against the infamous “rat bite incident” at MY Hospital has entered its second week. For the past seven days, JAYS activists have been staging an indefinite sit-in outside the hospital gate, demanding the suspension of the dean and superintendent and the registration of an FIR against them.

On Sunday afternoon, when their demands were not met, JAYS activists gathered at the MY Hospital gate and marched towards the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, raising slogans. From there, they set out towards the Collectorate in a half-naked rally as a mark of strong protest.

The protestors are demanding suspension of the dean, superintendent, and other negligent officials, and registration of a culpable homicide case against them following the death of an Adivasi newborn from RupaPada village in Dhar district, who succumbed after suffering rat bites at the hospital.

JAYS state president Pawan Dawar said, “We had informed the authorities on September 6, but till now no strict action has been taken. The government keeps giving assurances, but no accountability is being fixed.

JAYS national president Lokesh Mujalda said, “Our demands are clear: book the dean, MY superintendent, and other responsible officials under criminal charges, and provide adequate compensation to the affected families so such incidents never happen again.”

The protest had started last Sunday (September 21), when JAYS workers occupied the MY Hospital gate late into the night. The organisation has announced it will continue the agitation until their demands are met.

JAYS’ Key Demands

Immediate suspension of the dean and superintendent of MY Hospital, along with other responsible officials.

FIR and criminal proceedings against negligent officers.

Compensation of Rs1 crore each to the families of the two victims.

MY HOSPITAL RAT INCIDENT TIMELINE: When & what happened

August 30–31

* Rats attacked newborns in the NICU of Emway Hospital.

September 1

* Video surfaced showing rats present in the NICU ward.

September 2

* Death of a newborn from Dhar district.

* Dr Arvind Ghamghoria formed an investigation committee.

* Nurse suspended for negligence.

* Notices issued to Paediatric Surgery HOD and in-charge Anaesthesia.

September 3

* Death of a newborn from Dewas district.

* State-level investigation committee formed on CM’s orders.

September 4

* State-level committee from Bhopal inspected the hospital.

September 6

* Family of the Dhar victim reached the hospital.

* Family informed that four fingers of the newborn were bitten by rats.

September 9

* Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla reviewed the incident at MY Hospital.

September 10

* Family of the Dewas victim met Collector Shivam Verma.

* Rs 5 lakh assistance provided to the family.

* NICU incident time incharge Dr Mukesh Joshi suspended.

* Departmental head Dr Brajesh Rathore removed from his post.

* Madhya Pradesh High Court took suomotu cognizance of the case.

* State government directed status report submission by September 15.

September 21

* JAYS sat on the protest at main gate of MY Hospital

September 23

* Doctors and staff of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) Junior Doctors Association launched a counter-protest against the indefinite agitation by JAYS. Alumni of MGM came in support of JAYS.