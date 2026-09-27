Tension In MP’s Ujjain As Protesters Oppose Partial Removal Of Shahi Masjid For Road Widening | Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Tension continued to loom large around the Shahi Masjid area here on Sunday, with protesters in abundance disallowing JCB machines from removing portions of the religious structure under the road-widening exercise.

Despite deployment of a heavy police force and a flag march carried out by the RAF and STF, hundreds of Muslims continued to remain present near the masjid till the filing of this report.

Preparations to remove the Shahi Masjid, which falls within the proposed road-widening plan for Simhastha Mahaparv 2028, have met with opposition from the Muslim community.

A large number of people began gathering inside and outside the mosque on Saturday night and raised slogans. The protest continued until late Sunday.

Meanwhile, the administration has called in additional forces in view of possible action. Barricades have been erected in front of the mosque, while police personnel and an RAF contingent are being deployed.

The Muslim community had earlier approached the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court against the proposed road widening. Around 17 days ago, the High Court dismissed the petition filed before a single-judge bench.

Challenging the decision, an appeal has now been filed before a division bench. The matter was scheduled for hearing on Friday, but could not be taken up as the court's working hours ended.

The case is likely to be heard on Monday. Meanwhile, the administration is not inclined to delay the removal of religious structures, as there is limited time left for preparations for Simhastha. Action to remove the religious structures may begin on Sunday night or Monday morning.

Shahi Masjid imam Mohammad Ibrahim said that road-widening work had been carried out in the city in the past as well, while religious structures were left untouched.

He claimed that the Shahi Masjid was built in 1390 and is among the city s ancient religious sites. The imam said the community was ready to extend every possible cooperation to the administration, provided the religious structure was spared.

He added that the mosque's structure was such that even minor interference could potentially cause the entire building to collapse.

According to the administration, a large number of devotees are expected to visit Ujjain during Simhastha 2028. The Gopal Mandir Road is among the city's busy and congested routes.

Widening the stretch from Kanthal to Gopal Mandir is considered necessary to ensure smooth traffic movement and reduce congestion during the festival.

The Ujjain Municipal Corporation said the road-widening exercise is being carried out in accordance with the master plan and prescribed regulations.

Over 600 police personnel take part in flag march

Ujjain Police conducted a flag march on Sunday to maintain peace and law and order in the city. More than 600 police officers and personnel took part in the march across the Mahakal, Central Kotwali, Kharakuan and Jiwajiganj police station areas.

Personnel from the RAF and STF also participated alongside the district police force.

The police force conducted foot patrols along major routes and through sensitive areas. During the march, senior officers reviewed security arrangements.

The presence of a large number of police personnel conveyed a message of heightened police vigilance over law and order.

During the flag march, police personnel appealed to the public to maintain peace and not take the law into their own hands.

Police said the city is being continuously monitored to maintain peace and harmony, with particular attention being paid to religious places and sensitive areas.