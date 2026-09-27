Bank Strike From Sept 28 To Hit Indore, Around 650 Branches May Remain Shut | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore: Banking services across Indore district are likely to be affected for three days from Sept 28, with around 650 of the district’s 848 bank branches expected to remain closed as employees and officers join a nationwide strike.

More than eight lakh bank employees and officers across the country will participate in the three-day strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

The strike will cover all 12 public-sector banks, 13 organised private-sector banks, all regional rural banks and organised banks in the cooperative sector. With a large number of branches expected to remain shut in Indore district, normal banking operations are likely to be affected during the strike period.

UFBU-Indore Convener Mohankrishna Shukla said striking bank officers and employees from across Indore will assemble outside the Bank of India at Santa Bazaar at 10 am on Sept 28, the first day of the strike.

The bank employees will stage a demonstration and raise slogans outside the bank before taking out a rally through key commercial areas of the city.

After the demonstration at Santa Bazaar, the employees will proceed in a rally through Bohra Bazaar and Sarafa before reaching Prince Yashwant Road. The programme will conclude there following another demonstration and addresses by union representatives.

The rally will be led by Mohankrishna Shukla, Kanhaiya Patidar, Shrikrishna Bokade, Pankaj Porwal, Arvind Porwal, Meenesh Kasera, Naveen Modi and Richa Gandhi, among others.

Retired bank employees will also join the rally in support of the striking employees and officers.

ARVIND PORWAL

Banking Push Gains Steam

The demand for a five-day working week in the banking sector has intensified following the nationwide strike on Sept 11, with bank unions announcing a three-day strike from Sept 28 to 30 and an indefinite strike from Oct 26 if the issue remains unresolved.

The government has appealed to unions to withdraw the agitation to ensure continuity of banking services and minimise inconvenience to customers.

MP Bank Officers Association General Secretary Arvind Porwal said five-day banking should not be viewed merely as a demand for an additional holiday but as restructuring working hours in line with digital transformation and changing customer behaviour.

The demand dates back to 2006, when the All India Bank Officers’ Association raised the issue at its Silver Jubilee Conference. In 2015, the second and fourth Saturdays were declared holidays.

On March 8, 2024, the Indian Banks’ Association and bank unions reached an understanding to make all Saturdays holidays, with employees working an additional 40 minutes from Monday to Friday.

Porwal said its implementation is still awaiting administrative and governmental processes.

He said widespread use of UPI, ATMs and digital banking has reduced dependence on branches for routine transactions, while branches remain crucial for specialised services and complex transactions. Porwal called for dialogue and a time-bound implementation framework.