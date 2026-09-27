Indore’s Holkar Science College Acts Against Seven Students After Campus Fight | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seven students of Holkar Science College have been suspended with immediate effect following a violent clash during a Ganesh immersion procession on the college campus, with the college administration treating the incident as a serious case of indiscipline.

The disciplinary committee of the college examined complaints related to the incident along with video footage recorded at the spot before recommending action against the students.

Acting on the committee’s recommendation, the college suspended Harsh Tiwari (PGDCA), Abhijit Singh Rajput, Sanskar Yadav, Hariom Khati (Patel), Arpit Khati (Patel), Bhavan Singh Rajput and Satyam Sharma with immediate effect.

The college has also completely barred all seven students from entering the campus during the suspension period. Their transfer certificates (TCs) will also be sent to their respective homes as part of the action taken following the incident.

The clash took place during a Ganesh immersion programme organised on the college premises. A procession was taken out as part of the celebrations, but an argument between two groups soon escalated into a physical fight.

The situation turned violent, with belts and sticks allegedly being used during the clash.

According to students, members associated with Karni Sena and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were involved in the confrontation.

The groups allegedly fought in the parking area before the dispute escalated further and another altercation took place in the computer laboratory.

Some BSc and MSc students reportedly sustained serious injuries in the violence.

The incident has also raised concerns among students over clashes between groups on the college campus.

Some students claimed that Karni Sena had become active on the campus and alleged that members of the two organisations had been involved in arguments and confrontations on earlier occasions as well.

Following the violence, the college administration convened a meeting of its disciplinary committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The committee scrutinised complaints submitted in connection with the clash and also examined video footage of the incident to identify the students involved.

After reviewing the material, the committee termed the incident serious indiscipline and recommended immediate suspension of seven students.

The college subsequently implemented the recommendation, besides imposing the campus-entry restriction and deciding to send their TCs to their homes.

Police complaint filed

The dispute has also reached the police. A complaint has been lodged by one side at Bhanwarkuan police station following the clash on the college campus.

Police are investigating the matter and are examining the circumstances leading to the confrontation.