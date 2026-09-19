Farmers Stage Half-Naked Protest Outside Indore Development Authority Office |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The indefinite protest by farmers affected by the Ahilya Path scheme continued for the third consecutive day on Friday outside the Indore Development Authority (IDA) office. Intensifying their agitation, a group of farmers staged a half-naked protest on the road outside the IDA office, expressing anger against the state government and IDA officials over their long-pending demands.

The protest is being held under the leadership of the Bhartiya Kisan Evam Mazdoor Sena and the Ahilyapath Yojana Sangharsh Samiti. A large number of farmers have been camping at the protest site day and night.

The farmers are demanding immediate cancellation of the Ahilya Path scheme and issuance of a government notification removing restrictions imposed on agricultural land in villages affected by the project. They said the restrictions have prevented them from freely using, selling or developing their land, affecting their livelihoods and creating financial difficulties.

The farmers alleged that despite repeatedly raising the issue before the government and administration through peaceful demonstrations, no concrete decision has been taken so far. Farmer leaders said they were compelled to stage the half-naked protest to draw the government's attention to their grievances.

They maintained that the agitation was not merely a dispute over land but a fight for their rights, dignity and future. The protesters warned that the agitation would be intensified if the government failed to cancel the Ahilya Path scheme and remove the restrictions on the affected land.

They said the indefinite sit-in would continue until their demands are addressed and further phases of the agitation could be announced.

Bhartiya Kisan Evam Mazdoor Sena state president Bablu Jadhav urged the government to take immediate action and address farmers' difficulties. He sought clarity and relief regarding their land rights and asserted that the protest would continue until the Ahilya Path scheme is cancelled.