Bhopal This Weekend: Bollywood 80s Costume Night At Romeo Lane, Storytelling By Ayushi Kasrauliya, Heritage Day Tour In French Style & More

Bhopal Weekend special |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Every weekend comes with a doubt, whether to sleep and stay at home or go out and have fun with your friends. Whatever you choose, we are here to help you with your weekend plans again. Well, I won’t say you should not take a rest after a long week but I would also not suggest you to miss out on such amazing events happening in your city, Bhopal. This weekend is all set with Jamming, storytelling, workshop, game show, brunch buffet, bikers and cars rally, and heritage day event. From jamming to heritage day events choose your interest of saturday-sunday activities.

1. General Compartment, A storytelling show by Ayushi Kasrauliya

Do you like to listen to stories and other people’s experiences? Ayushi Kasrauliya is performing live for people just like you, this saturday in Bhopal. You like to listen and she enjoys telling stories, a perfect combination.

Date: 19 September 2026

Time: 7:00 pm

Venue: Bhopal Event Club, Bhopal

Ayushi Karsauliya Storytelling Show |

2. Resin Jewellery and Keychain workshop

Resin art is taking over all sorts of arts these days. If you also have interest in creating new things, here is your chance to learn something new. A workshop is being organized in Bhopal for Resin Jewellery and Keychains this Sunday.

Date and time: 20 September 2026 (11:00 am)

Venue: Cafe Coffee Day, Arera Colony, Bhopal

Resin jewellery and keychain workshop |

3. Blood on the Clocktower: Bhopal's First Immersive Social Deduction Gaming Experience

Get ready for a thrilling social-deduction experience as Blood on the Clocktower arrives in Bhopal. In this immersive game, players take on secret roles as villagers, outsiders, minions, or demons, forming alliances, sharing clues, and making accusations as they try to uncover the truth. A Storyteller guides the session, shaping the action and keeping everyone guessing.

The 2.5-hour session will be conducted in both English and Hindi and is open exclusively to participants aged 20 and above. Please note that children and pets are not permitted.

Date: 19 September 2026

Venue: Meepleton Board Game Cafe, Bhopal

Blood on the Clocktower: First Immersive Social Deduction Gaming Experience |

4. Brewtiful Sunday Brunch | Zing Hyatt

Due to work pressure on weekdays people usually get distant from their family. Weekends are the best time to minimize this distance with your loved ones. Zing Hyatt is hosting a Brunch Buffet on Sunday, enjoy some meaningful and happy time with your family.

Date: 20 September 2026

Time: 12:30 pm

Venue: Zing by Hyatt Place, Bansal Plaza, Bhopal

Brewtiful Sunday Brunch | Zing Hyatt |

5. Heritage Day

Bhopal’s history holds some surprising connections, including one that leads all the way to France. On 19 September, Alliance Française de Bhopal and Kickhead invite you to explore this intriguing link on a heritage walk inspired by the story of the Bourbon family. Discover forgotten traces, untold anecdotes, and a fascinating side of Bhopal’s past that is easy to overlook.

Date: 19 September 2026

Venue: Rani Kamlapati Mahal, Bhopal

6. Scented Candle Making Workshop

Date: September 20

Time: 2pm to 4pm

Venue: Toneop Eats, Arera Colony

7. Tere Sheher Mein 4.0 | Bikes & Cars Meet

Are you a biker or like to drive cars? Bhopal Riders Community is hosting a meetup this weekend. It is your chance to connect people with similar interests.

Date: 19 and 20 September

Place: Organizers will inform soon

8. 80s Night Eve- A Bollywood Costume Party

The 80s trend is still on, from your Instagram photos to your wardrobe. Romeolane is hosting a 80s Bollywood Costume party this weekend in Bhopal. Dress like your favourite bollywood character and join the 80s Night Eve.

Date: 19 September 2026

Time 8:00 PM

Venue: Romeolane, Bansal One, Bhopal