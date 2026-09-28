From Police Quarters To World Podium: Rudrankksh Patil's Double Medal Feat Makes Thane Proud | File Pic

Thane, September 28, 2026: The rhythmic, booming beats of Dhol Tasha pathaks echoed through the streets of Thane as the city stood still to welcome its prodigal son. Fresh off an extraordinary international campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, world champion shooter Rudrankksh Patil returned to a hero’s welcome after clinching two podium finishes in the 10m Air Rifle event—an individual Bronze and a team Silver alongside companions Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon. The double-medal triumph reverberated far beyond his hometown, earning praise from the highest office in the country when President Droupadi Murmu took to social media to extend her special congratulations, commending the young marksman for bringing immense pride to India’s sporting arena.

A journey shaped by discipline

Rudrankksh’s sharp focus and composure under pressure aren't accidental—they are woven into his DNA. Raised in a household built on public service and unwavering discipline, his father, Balasaheb Patil, currently serves as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 1, Thane City.

Growing up around law enforcement, steady hands and strict routines were second nature. While officers in khaki handle firearms for public duty, young Rudrankksh channeled that quiet resilience into world-class sporting excellence. The arrival ceremony held profound emotional significance for the local police fraternity, as uniformed officers gathered alongside citizens, family members, and representatives from the local court and judiciary to celebrate a son of the force.

Family pride and global success

Reflecting on his son's journey, Balasaheb Patil shared the emotional weight of seeing his discipline reflected on the global stage: "Watching him stand on the international podium with the tricolor raising high is a feeling no words can truly capture. In our line of work, duty and focus are everything, and seeing Rudrankksh bring that exact composure to the firing line makes our entire family and the department immensely proud."

Despite the flurry of floral garlands, applauding crowds, and greetings from dignitaries, the young rifleman remained characteristically grounded. Reflecting on his campaign and the grand reception, Rudrankksh emphasized that every medal is merely a stepping stone toward bigger goals: "The roar of the Thane crowds and the sound of the Dhol Tasha beat any feeling in the world. When you are on the range, it’s just you, your breath, and the target—but in your heart, you know millions are cheering for you back home. These medals belong to my coaches, my teammates Parth and Himanshu, and every Indian who believed in us. We aren't stopping here."

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Thane celebrates a champion

With accolades pouring in from all corners of the nation, Thane’s home-grown marksman has once again demonstrated that behind every bullseye lies years of relentless grit, a supportive family, and the unwavering spirit of a true champion.

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