FPJ Dialogue: MSRDC Aims To Develop 6,000 Km Of Expressways, Related Infrastructure By 2047, Says MD Dr Anilkumar Gaikwad | Youtube FPJ

Mumbai: With Maharashtra expanding its road infrastructure, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is pursuing major expressways and connectivity projects. MSRDC managing director Dr Anilkumar Gaikwad spoke to FPJ’s senior principal correspondent Sweety Bhagwat about the corporation’s infrastructure roadmap and its plans for expansion.

What is the current status of road infra projects by the MSRDC?

MSRDC has completed major expressway projects, including the 701-km Samruddhi Mahamarg, and aims to develop around 6,000 km of expressways and related infrastructure by 2047. Around 900km of projects are under implementation, while the government has approved four projects covering 460km. Another major project is VirarAlibaug Multimodal Corridor.

MSRDC has set a target of developing 6,000km of expressways by 2047. How does the corporation plan to finance such largescale projects?

We are adopting different financing models depending on the project. The Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor is being planned under buildoperate-transfer (BOT) model, while other expressways are being developed under annuity model, with 70% of project costs raised through debt and the remainder through government and MSRDC contributions.

MSRDC has several land parcels along Samruddhi Mahamarg. What is the plan for development of these areas?

Earlier, there was a proposal to develop new townships along the Samruddhi Mahamarg, ranging from 500 to 2,000 hectares. However, the plan could not progress as it depended on landowners' consent. Now, MSRDC has been appointed as the planning authority at 16 interchanges along the highway.

How will such development around expressway interchanges benefit Maharashtra?

Systematic development around the interchanges can lead to the creation of new business centres and economic activity.

What is the status of the expansion of the old Mumbai-Nashik Highway?

The project was earlier awarded to a private developer, but it was subsequently taken over by MSRDC in 2022, after which work commenced. We are expecting completion by around the end of November.

What is the current status of the Versova-Bandra Sea Link project?

The overall project is currently progressing, with physical progress at around 35%. We are targeting completion by 2028 and are working hard to achieve this timeline.

MSRDC has planned a connector for Pali Hill. Is it also a part of this Sealink network?

The Pali Hill connector is being planned as a separate project. It will be an independent project and will have a separate contractor. It is not part of the main Sea Link project.