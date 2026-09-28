EPF Withdrawal Rules: What Happens To Your PF After Final Settlement?

Withdrawing your full EPF balance does not cancel your UAN. |

New Delhi: Job loss can strain household finances, often prompting employees to tap their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) savings. Withdrawal provisions allow unemployed members to access part of their accumulated corpus, while the balance can be claimed after satisfying the prescribed unemployment conditions.

When Can You Withdraw The Full PF Amount?

An EPF member who becomes unemployed can withdraw up to 75 percent of the available balance, comprising eligible employee and employer contributions along with accumulated interest.

The remaining 25 percent can be withdrawn after the member completes the prescribed period of continuous unemployment. Once the eligibility requirements are fulfilled, the member can apply for final settlement of the eligible EPF balance.

What If You Get A New Job Later?

If an employee withdraws the entire eligible EPF corpus through final settlement and subsequently secures another job, the withdrawn amount cannot simply be restored to the earlier PF account.

However, final settlement does not mean the employee requires a fresh Universal Account Number (UAN). The UAN is designed to remain associated with the employee across different employers during their working life.

When the employee joins another EPF-covered establishment, the new employer can link the fresh PF membership to the existing UAN. Contributions can then resume and begin building a new retirement corpus.

Keep Tax Implications In Mind

Tax treatment is another important consideration before opting for EPF withdrawal. If the accumulated balance is withdrawn before completing five years of continuous eligible service, the proceeds may become taxable under applicable conditions.

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Members should therefore verify their service tenure and prevailing tax provisions before seeking final settlement.

Think Before Exhausting Your PF

EPF is primarily structured as a long-term retirement savings instrument rather than merely an emergency funding facility. Although withdrawal can provide financial relief during unemployment, exhausting the corpus may substantially erode long-term retirement savings.

Final settlement withdraws the eligible accumulated balance but does not permanently close the UAN.

If the member subsequently returns to eligible employment, the same UAN can continue to be used and fresh EPF contributions can accumulate under the new employer.