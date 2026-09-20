EPFO Says Higher ₹25,000 Wage Ceiling Will Expand Social Security Coverage | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), regional office, Indore, on Saturday highlighted the increase in the wage ceiling for mandatory EPF coverage from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month, effective Sept 17, 2026.

The move aims to bring more eligible employees under statutory provident fund coverage and help them build larger retirement savings.

Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I Ramesh Kumar stressed timely compliance and accurate ECR filing to ensure workers receive benefits without delay.

EPFO officials said the enhanced ceiling would particularly benefit employees who were previously outside mandatory EPF coverage because of their wages.

Regular contributions would strengthen their provident fund corpus and improve long-term financial security.

Alongside this, the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) has been introduced to encourage formal employment and help establishments generate sustained job opportunities. EPFO's Indore office disbursed benefits under the scheme to eligible beneficiaries on June 19, 2026.

EPFO has also invited employers to utilise the Employees’ Enrolment Campaign (EEC) 2026, which offers eligible establishments an opportunity to enrol previously uncovered employees and VISHWAS 2026, a one-time mechanism for settlement of eligible pending damages cases. Facilitation teams will assist employers with both initiatives.