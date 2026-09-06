EPFO Scheme Deadline December 28, Missed EPF Payments? Here’s Who Can Get Lower Penalties

EPFO’s Vishwas 2026 scheme is open till December 28. |

Mumbai: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has kept its Vishwas 2026 scheme open until December 28, 2026, giving eligible establishments an opportunity to settle pending disputes related to damages for delayed EPF contributions.

EPFO has clarified that the deadline will not be extended. The settlement process is available online for eligible employers.

What Is Vishwas 2026?

Vishwas 2026 is a one-time settlement scheme aimed at resolving certain cases involving delayed deposit of EPF contributions.

Under the scheme, eligible establishments may be able to settle pending damages at lower rates than those applicable under existing provisions, subject to prescribed conditions.

How Much Damage Will Be Charged?

The damages depend on the period of delay in depositing EPF contributions.

For delays of up to two months, damages will be charged at 0.25% per month. For delays exceeding two months and up to four months, the rate will be 0.50% per month.

For delays exceeding four months, damages will be calculated at 1% per month.

Who Can Apply?

The scheme may cover certain cases involving delays in EPF contribution payments made before June 14, 2024, provided eligibility conditions are met.

These may include cases where proceedings over damages are pending before courts or tribunals.

Cases where EPFO has already passed a damages order but full or partial recovery remains pending may also qualify.

Employers who have received a notice proposing damages but where a final order has not been issued may also be covered.

Cases where EPFO records show delayed EPF payments but no damages notice has been issued could also come under the scheme.

Several High Courts have allowed establishments to seek settlement under Vishwas 2026.

How To Apply?

Employers must first clear outstanding interest on delayed EPF contributions.

They can then access the Vishwas 2026 module through EPFO’s employer portal, select the applicable category, upload the required documents and complete digital authentication.

The system will then calculate the damages payable under the scheme.