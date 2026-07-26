PF Interest Credited For FY26, Here Are 3 Easy Ways To Check Your EPF Balance Instantly

EPFO has started crediting 8.25% interest for FY2025-26 to PF accounts. |

New Delhi: There is good news for salaried employees as the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has started crediting interest at the rate of 8.25 percent for the financial year 2025-26 into Provident Fund (PF) accounts.

The interest amount has already started reflecting in the accounts of millions of EPF members, while the process is still underway for the remaining accounts. If you have not yet received an SMS or notification about the interest credit, there is no need to worry, as the update is being completed in phases.

Interest Credited at 8.25 percent

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is considered one of the safest long-term savings schemes for salaried employees in India. Under the scheme, employees contribute 12 percent of their basic salary, and the employer contributes an equal amount to the PF account.

Every year, EPFO adds interest to the accumulated balance. For example, if your PF account has a balance of Rs 1 lakh, an interest rate of 8.25 percent will add Rs 8,250 to your account for the financial year.

Three Easy Ways to Check Your PF Balance

If you want to confirm whether the interest has been credited to your PF account, you can use any of these simple methods:

EPFO Member Passbook Portal



Log in to the EPFO Member Passbook portal using your Universal Account Number (UAN), password and OTP. The updated passbook will show the credited interest amount.

Missed Call Service



Members whose mobile number is linked with their UAN can give a missed call to 011-22901406. You will receive an SMS with your latest PF balance.

SMS or UMANG App



Send an SMS in the format EPFOHO UAN HIN to 7738299899 to receive your PF balance in Hindi. You can also check the updated passbook through the UMANG app by logging in with your UAN and OTP.

No Loss Even If Interest Is Delayed

EPFO has clarified that members do not lose any interest even if the amount is updated later. Interest is calculated based on the monthly closing balance throughout the year and is credited in full once the process is completed.

So, if your account does not yet show the interest amount, there is no need to panic. It is advisable to wait for the ongoing crediting process to finish.