EPFO Warns Members Over Job Record Errors, Check Joining & Exit Dates To Protect PF And Pension Benefits

EPFO has asked members to verify their joining and exit dates. | File Pic

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has advised members to check their Date of Joining (DOJ) and Date of Exit (DOE) in their employment records.

Even a small mistake in these details may affect provident fund (PF) withdrawals, account transfers and pension benefits. Incorrect information can also delay claim processing.

Why Details Matter?

EPFO said accurate joining and exit dates are necessary to calculate a member’s service period, PF contributions and pension eligibility.

In a recent post on X, the retirement fund body asked subscribers not to ignore errors in their records. It urged them to check and correct the information at the earliest.

The advisory included a short video and a QR code explaining why correct employment details are important.

Online Correction Facility

Members with Aadhaar-validated Universal Account Numbers (UANs) issued on or after October 1, 2017, can update most profile details online without prior EPFO approval.

However, changes to the Date of Joining or Date of Exit must match EPFO’s contribution records. If the information does not match, the request will require verification and approval from EPFO.

Members should therefore check their salary slips, appointment letters, experience certificates and PF contribution records before submitting a correction request.

Older UAN Holders

Members whose UANs were issued before October 1, 2017, must submit an online joint declaration. The request will also require approval from their employer.

A physical joint declaration is required if the UAN is not linked with Aadhaar, the UAN is unavailable or a claim is being made after the member’s death.

The physical form must normally be submitted through the employer for EPFO’s approval.

Employer Unavailable

Members of closed establishments, or those unable to contact their former employer, can submit the joint declaration directly to the concerned EPFO office.

The declaration must be signed by an authorised officer and supported by the required documents.

EPFO’s simplified system is intended to make routine corrections faster. Members should still review their employment details regularly to prevent problems with future PF and pension claims.