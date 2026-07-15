EPFO Starts Interest Credit Process, Here's When Your PF Balance May Finally Update

EPFO has started crediting 8.25 percent interest for FY2025-26. | File Pic

New Delhi: Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members may soon see a higher balance in their provident fund accounts. The retirement fund body has started crediting the annual interest for FY2025-26 at the approved rate of 8.25 percent.

The updated balance is expected to begin appearing in member accounts from July 15, although it may take some time for all accounts to be updated.

Why This Update Matters?

This is the first annual interest credit after EPFO shifted its records to the new Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) platform.

Earlier, different regional offices maintained separate databases. Now, all member records are available on one national platform.

The Labour Ministry believes this new system will speed up services, reduce delays and make it easier for members to access their PF records.

How Interest Will Be Credited?

The interest will be added automatically to eligible EPF accounts.

After verification by EPFO field offices, the interest amount will be reflected in members' passbooks. Subscribers do not have to submit any request to receive the annual interest.

How To Check Your PF Balance?

Members can check their updated balance through several online services.

They can log in to the EPFO Member Passbook portal using their 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN), password and captcha. After OTP verification through the Aadhaar-linked mobile number, they can view the updated passbook.

The balance can also be checked through Passbook Lite or the UMANG app.

Apart from viewing the balance, the UMANG app also allows members to track contributions, file claims, check pension details and download account statements.

What If The Interest Is Delayed?

A delay in the interest appearing in your passbook does not mean you lose money.

Under EPF rules, interest is calculated on the monthly running balance. Even if the credit entry appears a few days later, the full eligible interest remains payable.

Members only need to wait for the balance to update, as the amount will remain unchanged.