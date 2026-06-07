EPF Interest Rate Kept At 8.25% For FY26, Subscribers Await Credit As EPFO Rolls Out Digital Upgrade Plans

Members can check their balance through multiple platforms while EPFO 3.0 aims to make withdrawals and transfers faster and fully digital. |

New Delhi: Millions of Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers are waiting for interest to be credited to their accounts after the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) retained the interest rate at 8.25 per cent for FY 2025-26.

The decision was announced by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in March 2026. However, more than two months later, many subscribers are still waiting for the interest amount to reflect in their EPF accounts.

Interest Rate Remains Unchanged

The Ministry of Labour and Employment had announced that the CBT recommended an annual interest rate of 8.25 per cent on EPF deposits for the financial year 2025-26.

Once the interest is credited, it will automatically be added to members' EPF balances and reflected in their passbooks.

How to Check EPF Interest Credit Status

Subscribers can verify whether the interest has been credited through several official channels.

They can check their EPF balance using the UMANG app or the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Member e-Sewa portal.

Members can also get balance information by giving a missed call to 9966044425 from their registered mobile number linked with UAN.

Another option is sending an SMS to 7738299899 in the format: UAN EPFOHO ENG.

Keep UAN Details Updated

EPFO members should ensure that their Universal Account Number (UAN) is active and linked with Aadhaar, PAN and bank account details.

When interest is credited, the passbook generally shows an entry such as “Int. Updated up to 31/03/2026”, confirming that the annual interest has been added.

EPFO 3.0 to Make Services Faster

EPFO is also working on its digital transformation initiative, known as EPFO 3.0.

The upgraded system aims to simplify PF withdrawals and transfers by reducing paperwork and processing time.

Under the proposed system, members will be able to view eligible balances on the UMANG app, generate QR codes for secure transfers and receive funds directly through UPI-linked channels.

Withdrawals of up to Rs 5 lakh are expected to be processed instantly without requiring employer approval, making the process quicker and more convenient.