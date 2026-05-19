EPFO To Launch UPI-Based PF Withdrawals Soon, Auto Claims Up To ₹5 Lakh Faster

EPFO Plans Easier PF Withdrawals Through UPI. (File Image) |

New Delhi: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to launch a new UPI-based withdrawal system that will allow subscribers to directly transfer provident fund money into their bank accounts. Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said testing of the new facility has already been completed.

Under the new system, EPFO members will be able to check the amount available for withdrawal and transfer the money using their linked UPI ID and PIN. The amount will directly reach the subscriber’s bank account, making the process much faster and easier than the current claim-based method.

Faster Claims And Higher Auto-Settlement Limit

At present, EPFO members have to submit withdrawal claims, which can take time for approval. The organisation has already introduced an auto-settlement process where eligible claims are processed electronically within three days without manual intervention.

The limit for auto-settlement has now been increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh earlier. This will help members quickly access funds for education, illness, marriage and housing needs.

The labour ministry said the new UPI withdrawal system is expected to benefit more than seven crore EPFO members once implemented smoothly. EPFO has been working to resolve software issues before the rollout.

WhatsApp Service To Start Soon

EPFO is also planning to launch member services on WhatsApp within a month. Subscribers will simply need to send “Hello” to EPFO’s verified WhatsApp number to start receiving services and updates.

Members will be able to check PF balances, claim status and recent transactions in their local language through automated support available round the clock.

Litigation Cases Decline

The minister also said EPFO has reduced pending litigation cases through special drives and quicker grievance handling. Total pending cases declined to 27,639 as of April 2026 from 31,036 a year earlier. Cases pending for over 10 years also fell sharply by nearly 45 percent.