EPFO 3.0 Simplifies PF Access, UPI & ATM Withdrawals Soon; ₹5 Lakh Instant Claims, Up To 75% Withdrawal Allowed

Big Shift Towards Digital PF Access |

New Delhi: EPFO 3.0 is a major upgrade aimed at making Provident Fund withdrawals simple and fast. Earlier, users had to wait for approvals and complete paperwork.

Now, the system is moving towards a fully digital process where money can be accessed quickly with minimal steps.

PF Withdrawal via UPI and ATM

Under the new system, members will be able to withdraw PF using UPI or ATM.

For UPI, users can withdraw up to 75 percent of their PF balance. The money will be sent directly to their bank account after Aadhaar OTP verification. Popular apps like PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm are expected to support this feature.

For ATM withdrawals, EPFO plans to issue PF-linked ATM cards. This will help users, especially those with limited internet access, to withdraw money easily.

Withdrawal Limits Explained

The withdrawal amount depends on the situation.

Members can withdraw up to 75 percent of their balance after one month of unemployment. Full withdrawal is allowed after two months of unemployment or at retirement (age 58).

For needs like marriage, education or housing, partial withdrawal is allowed based on rules.

Read Also EPFO Postpones Launch Of UPI-Linked PF Withdrawal Service To May

Rs 5 Lakh Auto-Settlement Limit

One of the biggest changes is the increase in auto-settlement limit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

This means most claims will be processed automatically, often within hours or a day. Manual checks will be required only in a few cases.

No Employer Approval Needed

EPFO 3.0 reduces dependency on employers.

Most withdrawals will not require employer approval. Aadhaar-based OTP verification and self-certification will make the process faster and simpler.

Eligibility and Requirements

To use these features, members must complete KYC.

This includes linking Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account with UAN. An active mobile number is also required for OTP verification.

Benefits for Employees

The new system offers many advantages.

It reduces paperwork, speeds up claim processing, and improves access to funds. Integration with banks also ensures faster verification and settlement.

Tax Rules Stay the Same

There is no change in tax rules.

Withdrawals are tax-free after five years of continuous service. If withdrawn earlier, TDS may apply, especially if PAN is not linked.