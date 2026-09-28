Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Why India & Pakistan Could Both Win Gold If They Meet In Final

Why India & Pakistan Could Both Win Gold If They Meet In Final | Image Credit: X

The 2026 Asian Games could bring another highly anticipated India-Pakistan cricket match, with both teams having a chance to face each other in the gold-medal match. Both teams made it to the semi-finals after their respective matches were washed out.

At the Asian Games 2026, however, the two teams are placed on opposite sides of the knockout bracket. That raises the prospect of a tantalising India vs Pakistan match for the gold medal. However, a bizarre situation could see the eternal rivals both win the gold medal in Aichi-Nagoya.

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How India and Pakistan can both win gold

Should India and Pakistan both win their respective semi-finals, they will clash in the Asian Games final on October 3. However, if heavy rain prevents the final from being completed within the available playing window, officials would follow the tournament regulations to decide how the medals are awarded.

In Hangzhou 2023, India and Afghanistan faced off in the final where the game was washed out. In that instance, India were awarded the gold given their higher seeding. However, the rules have since been tweaked. In the event of the final being washed out, both teams will share gold medals, instead of one silver and one gold.

India clinched safe passage into the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2026 after rain washed out their clash against Afghanistan on Sunday. While the rain had stopped minutes before the toss, the conditions on the ground were deemed too wet for play.

Earlier, Pakistan also advanced to the semi-final after their quarter-final clash against Hong Kong was abandoned due to rain. Both Pakistan and India had received byes and entered the competition only at the quarter-final stage.