 'Three Matches In 18 Hours': PV Sindhu Criticises Asian Games 2026 Badminton Schedule After Quarter-Final Exit
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HomeSports'Three Matches In 18 Hours': PV Sindhu Criticises Asian Games 2026 Badminton Schedule After Quarter-Final Exit

'Three Matches In 18 Hours': PV Sindhu Criticises Asian Games 2026 Badminton Schedule After Quarter-Final Exit

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu has hit out at the Asian Games schedule after she had to play 3 matches in the space of just 18 hours in Aichi-Nagoya. Sindhu lost to China's Chen Yu Fei in the quarter-finals having been on the court until 1 AM the night before. The scheduling has been a major point of contention throughout the competition with several athletes complaining of the same.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, September 28, 2026, 07:38 AM IST
'Three Matches In 18 Hours': PV Sindhu Criticises Asian Games 2026 Badminton Schedule After Quarter-Final Exit

PV Sindhu has blamed the Asian Games scheduling after she crashed out of the women's individual category following a defeat to China's Chen Yu Fei. Sindhu lost 21-11, 18-21, 10-21 to the former world champion on Sunday. Taking to X after the defeat, the Indian shuttler said playing three matches within 18 hours had taken a toll.

'Took it's toll'

“I needed a little time to put this into words. My Asian Games campaign is over, and I’m hurting. Three points from closing out that quarterfinal. I keep coming back to those three points,” Sindhu wrote.

She then highlighted the tight turnaround she faced. “Three matches in 18 hours. Back at 3 a.m., out again at 8:30 a.m. It took a toll,” she said.

Sindhu had a gruelling Saturday, with her first match delayed and her second contest shifted between courts. She finished the latter close to 1 a.m., returned to her hotel and completed her dinner and recovery routine before sleeping at around 3 a.m.

She was back up at 8:30 a.m. ahead of her quarter-final against Chen.

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Sindhu vows to bounce back

Sindhu made a strong start against Chen, taking the opening game 21-11. However, the Chinese player extended the rallies and fought back to win the second game 21-18 before sealing the decider 21-10.

Despite the disappointment, Sindhu said she and her team were already working on improving her performance in crucial moments.

“My team and I are already working on closing out those moments. We will fix it,” she wrote.

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