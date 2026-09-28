'Blasting Music At 2 Am Is Not Bhakti': Allu Sirish Clarifies After Being Criticised For Hanuman Temple Loud Music Complaint

Allu Sirish Says Temple Music Complaint Was About Civic Sense | Photos via X

Actor Allu Sirish clarified that his complaint against loud music being played at a Hanuman temple in Hyderabad was not about devotion or religious practices. The actor, who describes himself as religious and a devotee of Lord Hanuman, said his concern was about loud music being played late at night and the disturbance caused to residents.

Sirish took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday and shared throwback pictures from his visits to temples. Addressing the criticism surrounding his complaint, he wrote, "Friends.. I am religious myself and pray to Lord Hanuman. Blasting music with DJ setup at 2am is not Bhakti. What I complained is abt civic sense not devotion. Thank you for understanding."

Friends.. I am religious myself and pray to Lord Hanuman. Blasting music with DJ setup at 2am is not Bhakti. What I complained is abt civic sense not devotion. Thank you for understanding.. pic.twitter.com/frOgcSl09m — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) September 28, 2026

His clarification came after he had approached the Hyderabad City Police over loud music being played at a Hanuman temple in Vinoba Nagar, near his residence in Shaikpet. According to Sirish, the music continued until 2-3 am for several days, despite complaints from residents.

In his earlier post, Sirish wrote, "Respected @hydcitypolice. I'm a resident of Aparna One, Shaikpet. For the last few days the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar is playing loud music, beyond allowed decibels till night 2/3am. I complained the Film Nagar PS."

Respected @hydcitypolice . I'm a resident of Aparna One, Shaikpet. For the last few days the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar is playing loud music, beyond allowed decibels till night 2/3am. I complained the Film Nagar PS.



They asked us to bear till 25th Sept as its Ganesh… pic.twitter.com/ggJp4U4hdU — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) September 27, 2026

He further explained that residents had initially been asked to bear with the noise until September 25 due to Ganesh immersion festivities. However, Sirish said the loud music continued even after the festival.

He wrote, "They asked us to bear till 25th Sept as its Ganesh nimmajanam. The festival is done but the loud music doesn't stop. Many elders, children and working ppl in our society and disturbed by it and made many complaints in the past. But no action was taken. Request you to please look into it. Thank you (sic)."

Hyderabad Police Respond To Allu Sirish

The Hyderabad City Police responded to Sirish's post and said that the matter had been forwarded to the Film Nagar police station for necessary action.

"Sir, the matter has been shared with @SHOFilmnagar for necessary action," the police department posted.

Sirish responded, “Thank you very much andi 🙏🏻.”

According to reports, local officers were subsequently asked to inspect the area and request the temple organisers to reduce the volume. Rules governing the use of loudspeakers in public places in Hyderabad require the necessary licence, with violations potentially inviting action under the Hyderabad City Police Act.

Sirish is the younger brother of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and the son of producer Allu Aravind. He made his acting debut with Gouravam in 2013 and has since appeared in films including Kotha Janta, Srirastu Subhamastu, Okka Kshanam and Urvasivo Rakshasivo. He was last seen in the 2024 Telugu film Buddy.