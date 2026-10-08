FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Sensex Plunges By 1,230 Points To Nana Patekar Dies On Raaj Kumar’s 100th Birth Anniversary'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Sensex Crashes 1,230 Points, ₹10.42 Lakh Crore Wiped Out As 5 Factors Trigger Market Bloodbath

Indian markets plunged on October 8 as Sensex fell 1,230 points and Nifty slipped below 22,300, wiping out Rs 10.42 lakh crore amid oil, rate and foreign selling concerns. (Read more...)

2. Nana Patekar Dies On Same Day As Tirangaa Co-Star Raaj Kumar’s 100th Birth Anniversary

October 8 marked an unusual coincidence involving Tirangaa actors Nana Patekar and Raaj Kumar. Patekar died in Goa at 75 on Thursday, exactly 100 years after Kumar was born on October 8, 1926. The veteran actors shared the screen in filmmaker Mehul Kumar's 1993 Bollywood blockbuster Tirangaa. Patekar died following a cardiac arrest. (Read more...)

3. INDIA Bloc Intensifies Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar As Opposition Leaders Hold Second Consecutive Strategy Meet | Video

Congress and INDIA bloc leaders held a second consecutive lunch meeting to plan their protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR process. The Opposition is demanding his resignation after Delhi Police detained leaders and filed FIRs following Wednesday's march towards Jantar Mantar. (Read more...)

4. 'Cybercrime Knows No Borders': PM Modi Calls For Global Framework To Tackle Deepfakes At IMC 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged governments, firms, telecom operators and financial institutions to create a global framework on cyber fraud and deepfakes. At India Mobile Congress 2026 in New Delhi, he said cybercrime crosses borders and called for stronger digital security. Modi stressed that expanding access to banking, healthcare and government services must be matched by public trust. (Read more...)

Addressing the India Mobile Congress. It is encouraging to see India's telecom sector steadily moving towards greater self-reliance. https://t.co/tIuohkURIE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2026

5. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Mulund Under-Construction Building; 7 Gas Cylinders Exploded, Say Police

A major fire broke out at a workers' shed at an under-construction BMC rehabilitation project in Mumbai's Mulund East on Thursday. The police said seven gas cylinders exploded, after which flames were seen spreading through the ground-plus-one-storey structure. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. (Read more...)

6. 'India Is Proud Of Our Air Warriors': PM Modi On 94th Air Force Day; All You Need To Know About The Guardians Of Skies

On India's 94th Air Force Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on his social media handle dedicated to the air warriors. The PM also thanked the guardians of the skies and wrote, "India is proud of our Air Warriors. On Air Force Day, we salute their courage and commitment to protect our skies!" (Read more...)

India is proud of our Air Warriors. On Air Force Day, we salute their courage and commitment to protect our skies! https://t.co/ZiPJOlVd2C — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2026

7. Chennai Road Collapse: Car Plunges Into 10-Foot-Deep Sinkhole Near Tidel Park, Two Escape Unhurt - WATCH

A portion of Thiruvanmiyur Road near Tidel Park in Chennai caved in on Thursday, creating a 10-foot-deep sinkhole that swallowed and overturned a car. Two occupants, a man and a woman, escaped safely. The collapse occurred near ongoing metro construction, disrupting traffic. Repair work has begun. A similar cave-in near Thiruvanmiyur Junction in 2025 injured five people. (Read more...)

8. PM Narendra Modi's Vision Inspires Jio To Become Technology Creator, Says Akash Ambani At IMC 2026

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani praised PM Narendra Modi's digital vision at IMC 2026, saying India must become a technology creator. Jio showcased a proposed satellite connectivity network comprising around 1,600 low Earth orbit satellites and 23 ground stations to expand coverage in areas where conventional networks are difficult to deploy. (Read more...)

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9. 'Pressure Is A Privilege': Captain Siddhesh Lad Leads 42-Time Champions Mumbai Into Ranji Trophy 2026-27

Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad says the pressure of leading 42-time Ranji Trophy champions is a privilege. With improved fitness, fielding and pre-season preparation, Mumbai aim to bounce back from last season's knockout setback, while Yashasvi Jaiswal adds experience and Shardul Thakur remains sidelined. (Read more...)

10. IIT Hyderabad, S&P Global Launch AI Innovation Lab To Drive AI Research, Finance Solutions And Future-Ready Talent

IIT Hyderabad has launched an AI Innovation Lab with S&P Global to give students and faculty hands-on experience in AI and finance. The lab will support industry-led challenges, workshops, mentored research and development of practical AI solutions for the financial sector. (Read more...)