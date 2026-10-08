'Pressure Is A Privilege': Captain Siddhesh Lad Leads 42-Time Champions Mumbai Into Ranji Trophy 2026-27 | X

Mumbai: Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad believes the pressure of representing the 42-time Ranji Trophy champions is a privilege rather than a burden as his team prepares for the 2026-27 season with renewed focus on fitness, fielding and consistency.



Returning to the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Lad expressed confidence in Mumbai's preparations and said the team was determined to build on its rich legacy while addressing the shortcomings that hurt its campaign last season.

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"It is always good to be back at Wankhede Stadium. As youngsters, we have always dreamt of playing at this iconic stadium. I feel the preparations have been really good," Lad said.



Mumbai's preparations began in June and included off-season training camps and pre-season tournaments. Several players also gained valuable experience through India A assignments and other domestic competitions.

"We have played a couple of pre-season tournaments. A lot of players from our team went on to play for India A. Everyone is motivated and we are very happy to be back at Wankhede," he said.



For Lad, the biggest challenge will be managing the expectations that come with leading Indian domestic cricket's most successful Ranji Trophy side.

"Because of the rich history that Mumbai has, being 42-time champions, and the legacy of the players who have represented Mumbai, the pressure will always be there. But as a unit, we want to embrace it and not run away from it," Lad said.



The captain acknowledged that playing at home brings additional pressure, with supporters expecting Mumbai to maintain their traditionally high standards.



"Playing at home is also pressure because you have your own fans and everyone watching you play. We want to take pressure as a privilege and not run away from it," he said.



Mumbai enjoyed a strong league-stage campaign last season but failed to maintain that momentum in the knockouts. Lad said the team had identified areas requiring improvement, particularly fitness and fielding.

"We worked a lot on our fitness right from the off-season camp. The fitness markers have definitely gone up. We have a standard now of fitness and everyone is in good shape," he said.



"We worked a lot on our fielding as well because there were some opportunities which we could have grabbed. Our job is to prepare well."

Beyond physical preparation, Lad wants players to understand their responsibilities and feel secure in their roles.



"As a captain, I want my players to have clarity in their roles. We are communicating well with them. I want my senior players and junior players to settle well in their roles, and for that we need to give them a long run," he said.



Having played under experienced Mumbai captains, including Ajit Agarkar, Aditya Tare, Wasim Jaffer and Ajinkya Rahane, Lad believes those experiences have prepared him for leadership.



He acknowledged that managing team combinations when players leave for national or India A assignments would be challenging.



"Playing under a lot of leaders when I represented Mumbai gave me confidence. I got to learn a lot about how to handle the team. With my experience, I want to help the young guys go to the next level," he said.

Mumbai will miss experienced all-rounder Shardul Thakur for their opening fixture as he recovers from injury.



"A player like Shardul gives us the right balance in the team. He contributes with both bat and ball, and his experience is very valuable. We are expecting him to be back by the second or, at most, the third game," Lad said.



The captain also welcomed the presence of India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose international experience he believes will benefit the younger players.



Lad acknowledged that Ajinkya Rahane's absence would be felt but said the former captain remained available to offer guidance.

Vice-captain Ayush Mhatre described his elevation as a proud moment and promised to give his best for the team.



Despite Mumbai's title ambitions, Lad stressed the importance of concentrating on the process rather than looking too far ahead.

"We should win the Ranji Trophy, but we cannot win it just like that. We will have to work hard every day, take each match at a time and follow that process. I am sure the results will follow," he said.