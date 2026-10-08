Nana Patekar Death: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane And More Cricketers Mourn Demise Of Veteran Actor

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Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s death at the age of 75 has left the Indian film industry and fans mourning the loss of one of the country’s most celebrated performers. Patekar died on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was declared dead at 5:20 am after doctors attempted to revive him for nearly 45 minutes.

Cricket fraternity reacts to Nana Patekar's death

Tributes also poured in from the cricket fraternity, with former India cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane remembering the veteran actor and his immense contribution to Indian cinema. Dhawan described Patekar as a “truly special talent” and said his work would continue to inspire generations.

“Indian cinema has lost a truly special talent today. Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti,” Dhawan wrote in a post on X while expressing his grief over the actor’s passing.

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Rahane also paid his respects to Patekar, describing him as a “truly remarkable actor” whose work had inspired and entertained generations. The former India captain expressed his sadness over the news and prayed for the late actor’s soul to rest in peace.

“Nana Patekar ji was a truly remarkable actor whose work has inspired and entertained generations. Very sad to hear about his passing. May his soul rest in peace,” Rahane wrote.

Beyond cinema, Patekar was known for his social work and his association with causes involving farmers and rural communities. His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the country, with colleagues, public figures, athletes and fans remembering an actor whose performances left a lasting impact on generations of audiences.