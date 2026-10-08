Nana Patekar Death: Veteran Actor Once Supported Indian Shooter Anjali Bhagwat By Sponsoring Her Shooting Kit

Anjali Bhagwat/Instagram

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa, had a lesser-known connection with Indian shooting. Away from the world of cinema, Patekar was passionate about rifle shooting and had himself competed at the national level. His love for the sport also led him to support one of India’s most accomplished shooters, Anjali Bhagwat, during the early stages of her career.

Bhagwat had recalled how Patekar, who was equally interested in shooting, supported her by sponsoring her shooting kit. At a time when shooting equipment was expensive and difficult to procure, the actor’s gesture provided valuable assistance to the young shooter. Bhagwat’s recollection of Patekar’s support remains one of the lesser-known stories connecting the celebrated actor with Indian sport.

Bhagwat eventually went on to become one of India’s most successful shooters. She rose to become the world No. 1 in the 10m Air Rifle event and represented India at the Olympic Games. Her career was filled with major international achievements, establishing her as one of the pioneers of Indian shooting on the global stage.

With Patekar’s death on Thursday, his contribution to shooting offers another glimpse into the life of an actor whose interests went far beyond cinema. His support for Bhagwat during her formative years remains a memorable chapter in his sporting legacy, highlighting his willingness to encourage Indian athletes at a time when shooting equipment and opportunities were not easily accessible.