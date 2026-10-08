 Nana Patekar Death: Veteran Actor's Little-Known Passion For Rifle Shooting Comes To Light After His Passing At 75
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Nana Patekar Death: Veteran Actor's Little-Known Passion For Rifle Shooting Comes To Light After His Passing At 75

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who passed away at 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Goa residence, had a lesser-known passion for rifle shooting. Patekar once revealed, “I am a good shooter. I have competed at the national level in rifle shooting.” His association with shooting reflected an intriguing side of the celebrated actor beyond his illustrious film career.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, October 08, 2026, 09:51 AM IST
Nana Patekar Death: Veteran Actor's Little-Known Passion For Rifle Shooting Comes To Light After His Passing At 75
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Nana Patekar’s passion for rifle shooting was one of the lesser-known aspects of the veteran actor’s life. Patekar, who passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday morning after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa, had previously revealed that he had competed at the national level in rifle shooting.

Recalling an old conversation about his shooting abilities, Patekar had said, “I am a good shooter. I have competed at the national level in rifle shooting.” His interest in shooting was not merely casual, as he had qualified for the national shooting championships. In an earlier interview, Patekar had spoken about his newfound passion for the sport and said he would continue shooting because he enjoyed it.

Patekar’s connection with shooting thus reflected a lesser-known side of a personality widely recognised for his intense performances on screen. His passion for the sport, combined with his commando training and experience with the Army, offered a glimpse into interests and experiences beyond his celebrated acting career.

The veteran actor died on Thursday morning after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his Goa residence. He was found unconscious and rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes. He was declared dead at 5:20 am.

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