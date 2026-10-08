Phone Call On One Side, Music On The Other! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Unique Multitasking Moment Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs WI 2nd T20 | Video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Unique Multitasking Moment Goes Viral | PTI/X

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again caught the attention of fans, this time for a rather unusual phone moment as Team India arrived in Ranchi for the second T20I against the West Indies. The young batter was seen on the team bus talking on his phone with one ear while keeping an earpod in his other ear.

The quirky moment quickly caught the attention of social media users, who began sharing the video and reacting to the youngster’s unique way of handling a phone call. Sooryavanshi appeared completely unfazed as he continued his conversation while an earpod remained in his other ear. “Phone call on one side, music on the other!” one netizen hilariously reacted.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Unique Multitasking Moment Goes Viral

The incident took place after the Indian team touched down in Ranchi ahead of the second T20I of the five-match series against the West Indies. With the players making their way towards the team bus, Sooryavanshi’s casual moment stood out and soon became a talking point among fans online.

Several netizens reacted to the clip with humour, with some joking about the youngster seemingly using both ears for different purposes. Others praised Sooryavanshi’s relaxed demeanour and said the moment showed the carefree personality of one of Indian cricket’s most exciting young talents.

Sooryavanshi has been attracting considerable attention ever since breaking into the Indian setup at a remarkably young age. His aggressive batting style and fearless approach have made him a player fans are eager to watch, while moments away from the field have also increasingly become popular on social media.

As India prepare for the second T20I in Ranchi, Sooryavanshi’s phone-and-earpod moment provided another light-hearted talking point ahead of the match. While the focus remains on the contest against the West Indies, the youngster once again found himself at the centre of attention for an off-field moment.