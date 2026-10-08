'India Is Proud Of Our Air Warriors': PM Modi On 94th Air Force Day; All You Need To Know About The Guardians Of Skies

'India Is Proud Of Our Air Warriors': PM Modi On India's 94th Air Force Day; All You Need To Know About The Guardians Of Skies | X

India is observing the 94th Air Force Day on Thursday, October 8, 2026. To mark the significant day, PM Modi extended warm greetings to the air warriors on Indian Air Force Day, thanking them for serving the nation with courage and dedication. The Indian Air Force is one of the most significant defence forces, and it is the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces.

Today, the country is celebrating the 93rd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF). This momentous occasion marked the beginning of the air power that would shape the country's defence for decades to come. In 2026, the celebrations will feature a major aerial display at Jodhpur Air Force Station, with the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team leading the display as part of Tarang Shakti 2026.

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PM Modi extends greetings on India's Air Force Day

On India's 94th Air Force Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on his social media handle, dedicated to the air warriors. The PM also thanked the guardians of the skies and wrote, "India is proud of our Air Warriors. On Air Force Day, we salute their courage and commitment to protect our skies!"

In a video posted on X, PM Modi said, "I congratulate all the air warriors and their families from the bottom of my heart who have served the country. Things in the sky are always unpredictable; it is no surprise that by showcasing its power in the sky, the IAF has drawn the attention of every citizen and given a sense of security."

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Fourth-largest air force in the world

The Indian Air Force is the fourth-largest air force in the world, and it operates a wide range of advanced aircraft. Its combat fleet includes versatile fighter jets like the French Rafale, the indigenous Tejas, and the Russian-Indian Sukhoi Su-30MKI. The Indian Air Force, also known as the guardian of the skies, has a history of successful military and humanitarian operations. The IAF is known for its strikes with high accuracy. During the 1999 Kargil War conflict, the Air Force used Mirage 2000s with laser-guided missiles to hit the enemy camp on high-altitude terrain.