BJP Marks PM Modi’s 25 Years In Governance With ‘Seva Sankalp’ Event, Takes Out ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’

BJP Marks PM Modi’s 25 Years In Governance With ‘Seva Sankalp’ Event, Takes Out ‘Seva Jyot Yatra’ |

Thane: Marking 25 years of relentless governance, public service, and nation-building under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a special assembly was organized today at Gadkari Rangaytan in Thane. Held under the aegis of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', the event was spearheaded by Thane Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) District President Adv. Sandeep Lele.

The auditorium resonated with energetic slogans of *"Seva Jyot Jalti Rahe, Desh Ka Gaurav Namo Namo"* (May the flame of service burn bright, long live the pride of the nation). Attendees also witnessed a live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national address from New Delhi on a large LED screen.

Highlights of Leadership Addresses

Addressing the gathering, Konkan Graduate Constituency MLC Niranjan Davkhare emphasized that a massive developmental transformation is underway across the nation under PM Modi's visionary leadership. He stressed that taking the government's diverse welfare decisions and beneficiary schemes down to the grassroots level is the need of the hour.

In his keynote address, Adv. Sandeep Lele highlighted the rapid pace of infrastructure execution across central and state fronts, citing major projects such as metro networks, coastal roads, smart cities, and semiconductor manufacturing initiatives. He also underscored the widespread impact of welfare schemes—including LPG cylinder distribution, the Ayushman Bharat health mission, and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund—alongside India's resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, its massive vaccination drive, and its historic ascent to become the world's fifth-largest economy.

Strategic Focus on Digital Outreach

The event featured a strong call to action regarding modern communication. Party workers and volunteers were urged to effectively leverage social media platforms and short-form video content (reels) to disseminate authentic information regarding governmental schemes and developmental milestones directly to the general public, fostering greater civic awareness.

'Seva Jyot Yatra' and Conclusion

Following the nationwide broadcast, live interaction, and national address, all attendees collectively took the 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) pledge.

The indoor event transitioned into a disciplined and peaceful public procession known as the 'Seva Jyot Yatra', which marched from Gadkari Rangaytan to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj under the guidance of Yuva Morcha President Samarth Nayak. The program concluded at the square, where leaders and citizens paid floral tributes to the full-size statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The ceremony wrapped up with patriotic fervor as participants raised spirited chants of *"Bharat Mata Ki Jai"* and *"Vande Mataram"*.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event saw a massive turnout of prominent public figures, local leaders, and party cadres, including:

Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil

House Leader Mukesh Mokashi

Corporators Sanjay Waghule, Namrata Koli, Anita Yadav, Amit Saryaya, Anita Thakur, Sitaram Rane, Deepak Jadhav, Mrunal Pendse, Sunesh Joshi, Narayan Pawar, Vaibhav Kadam, Usha Wagh, Bharat Chavan, Sneha Ambre, Archana Manera, Nanda Patil, and Suresh Kamble

General Secretary Vikram Bhoir, Dr. Samira Bharti, Dr. Rajesh Madhavi, and Sachin Patil

Various mandal presidents and a large gathering of enthusiastic party workers and citizens.

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