Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Mulund Under-Construction Building; 7 Gas Cylinders Exploded, Say Police |

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at a workers' shed on the premises of an under-construction project of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for Project Affected Persons in Mumbai's Mulund East on Thursday. Videos of the blaze have surfaced on social media.

After receiving information about the incident, Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations to bring the blaze under control.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gas cylinder explosions suspected

According to initial information, the fire broke out at a ground-plus-one-storey labour camp set up to accommodate construction workers at the project site.

The blaze reportedly began as a small fire before spreading and triggering gas cylinder explosions. Seven cylinders exploded at the site, a senior police official told the Free Press Journal.

Videos show flames and smoke

Videos circulating on social media show flames engulfing part of the structure, with thick plumes of smoke rising into the air.

All workers present on the premises were reportedly evacuated safely. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Cause of fire under investigation

The exact cause of the fire has yet to be established. Further details are awaited.