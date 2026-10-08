IIT Hyderabad, S&P Global Launch AI Innovation Lab To Drive AI Research, Finance Solutions And Future-Ready Talent |

Hyderabad: IIT Hyderabad on Wednesday launched an AI Innovation Lab in collaboration with S&P Global to create opportunities for students and faculty to work on real-world challenges at the intersection of AI and finance.

The Lab will bring together IIT Hyderabad’s academic and AI expertise with S&P Global’s industry experience through hands-on projects, open exploration and mentored research, a release from IIT Hyderabad said.

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The Lab will provide students with opportunities to participate in industry-led challenges, workshops, expert interactions and hands-on learning, while selected students and faculty will also engage in collaborative research, it said.

The initiative will provide a platform for students to explore and prototype solutions to financial-sector challenges and develop practical experience working with emerging AI technologies.

The AI Innovation Lab was inaugurated in the presence of IIT Hyderabad Director Prof B S Murty, S&P Global India Operations Managing Director Nilam Patel, along with representatives from S&P Global and IITH.

IIT Hyderabad Director Prof B S Murty said: "The AI Innovation Lab with S&P Global will bring together academic expertise and industry experience, giving our students and faculty opportunities to explore challenging problems, develop practical solutions and undertake meaningful research. We see this collaboration as an important step towards strengthening applied AI research and developing future-ready talent."

The AI Innovation Lab is expected to strengthen the connection between academic research, industry challenges and emerging AI technologies, while creating opportunities for students to gain practical experience and develop skills relevant to the future of AI-driven finance, the release added.

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