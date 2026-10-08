Chennai Road Collapse: Car Plunges Into 10-Foot-Deep Sinkhole Near Tidel Park, Two Escape Unhurt - WATCH

Chennai's OMR Road Caves-In Near Tidel Park; Leaves Car Trapped In Sinkhole - WATCH |

A sudden road collapse near Tidel Park in Chennai’s Thiruvanmiyur area caused a car to plunge into a large sinkhole on Thursday morning, triggering panic among motorists and disrupting traffic movement along the busy stretch.

The incident took place on a section of Thiruvanmiyur Road where metro rail-related construction work is underway. The road reportedly gave way without warning as the vehicle was passing through the area.

Car Overturns Inside 10-Foot-Deep Crater

According to police sources, two people — a man and a woman — were travelling in the car when it fell into the collapsed portion of the road. Both passengers were reported to be safe following the incident.

Visuals from the spot showed the vehicle overturned inside a crater estimated to be around 10 feet deep. A substantial portion of the road surface had also caved in around the vehicle, highlighting the extent of the collapse.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The driver apparently had very little time to respond after the road surface suddenly weakened. The vehicle lost balance and plunged into the cavity before overturning.

Metro Construction Raises Safety Concerns

The road collapse has raised concerns over traffic safety in an area witnessing ongoing infrastructure and metro construction activity. The affected stretch experienced congestion following the incident, with motorists facing delays as authorities and workers worked to secure the site.

Metro workers have since started restoration and repair operations to fill the collapsed section and make the road safe for traffic.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Similar Incident Reported In Thiruvanmiyur In 2025

The latest incident also brings back memories of a similar road cave-in near Thiruvanmiyur Junction on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in May 2025.

In that incident, an ageing sewage pipeline reportedly gave way, resulting in a section of the road collapsing. A car fell into a crater measuring around six feet in depth, leaving five people injured.

The latest cave-in has once again drawn attention to the condition of roads and underground infrastructure in parts of Chennai, particularly along stretches undergoing major construction work.