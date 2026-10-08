Nana Patekar Dies On Same Day As Tirangaa Co-Star Raaj Kumar’s 100th Birth Anniversary

Nana Patekar's Death Date Has A Raj Kumar Connection | YouTube

In 1993, Raaj Kumar and Nana Patekar shared screen space in the film Tirangaa. The movie was directed by Mehul Kumar, and it also starred Varsha Usgaonkar, Harish Kumar and Mamta Kulkarni, and it was a blockbuster at the box office. On Thursday morning, we got the sad news that Patekar passed away in Goa at the age of 75. Well, the veteran actor's death date has a connection with his Tirangaa co-star Kumar.

A Coincidence Involving Two Tirangaa Actors

Patekar died on October 8, 2026, and exactly 100 years ago, his Tirangaa co-star Kumar was born on October 8, 1926. So, the Welcome actor died on the same date as the 100th birth anniversary of the Saudagar actor. Well, this is such an unexpected coincidence.

Nana Patekar's Death

The Khamoshi actor passed away in Goa due to cardiac arrest. He was found unconscious at his residence and was rushed to the hospital. The doctor tried to give him CPR for around 45 minutes, but they failed to revive him.

Celebrities Mourn Nana Patekar's Death

Many celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ram Gopal Varma, Prakash Raj, Riteish Deshmukh, Manisha Koirala, Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher and others took to social media to mourn the demise of Patekar. His death has left his friends and colleagues shocked.

Nana Patekar's Last Movie

Patekar was last seen on the big screens in O'Romeo, which was released earlier this year. His final film is expected to be Maddock Films' Shakti Shalini, which stars Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles. The film is supposed to release during Christmas this year, but reportedly, it has been postponed.

Meanwhile, there are also reports of Patekar featuring in Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha, but there's no confirmation about it. We are sure the actor's fans are eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screens for the final time.