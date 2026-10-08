PM Narendra Modi's Vision Inspires Jio To Become Technology Creator, Says Akash Ambani At IMC 2026 | X - JM_Scindia

New Delhi, Oct 8: Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a guiding light for his vision for the growth of the digital industry.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 here, he said our mission is to enable disruptive services for consumers and to become a creator of technology rather than a consumer of it.

Bharat Scaling Without Boundaries at #IMC2026!The 10th edition of India Mobile Congress, inaugurated by our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, has set the ball rolling for India’s next decade of digital transformation.From connecting the next billion to enabling the next billion possibilities, Bharat is ready to lead the way as it emerges as a global hub for telecom, technology and innovation. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) October 8, 2026

"His mission for the industry truly motivates us and pushes us in ways never before. The biggest message was to ensure we become a technology creator. That is the path Jio has been on," Ambani said.

He said it is a big moment for the company as it has just completed 10 years.

Jio unveils satellite connectivity vision

Meanwhile, Jio showcased its satellite connectivity vision at the event.

The company is working on a proposed constellation of around 1,600 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and plans to set up 23 ground stations across India to extend connectivity to areas where terrestrial networks are difficult to deploy.

It presented the initiative under the banner of 'sovereign satellite connectivity' to keep the entire value chain within India, ranging from design, engineering and integration to launch and operations.

PM Modi highlights telecom transformation

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of IMC and said India's telecom sector has evolved beyond networks and spectrum, with mobile connectivity emerging as a key enabler of governance.

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"Mobile phone has become a tool of good governance," the Prime Minister said and added that 5G connectivity has now reached every district with over 5.5 lakh base stations and mobile internet speeds are 10 times higher than in 2022.

IMC 2026 underway in New Delhi

The 10th edition of IMC -- organised by the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India -- is being held from October 7 to 10 in the national capital.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)