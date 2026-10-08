INDIA Bloc Intensifies Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar As Opposition Leaders Hold Second Consecutive Strategy Meet | Video

INDIA Bloc Intensifies Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar As Opposition Leaders Hold Second Consecutive Strategy Meet | X / PTI

New Delhi: Congress and other INDIA bloc MPs on Thursday began arriving at the restaurant for a second consecutive lunch meeting, with Opposition leaders set to discuss their next course of action in their ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The leaders are expected to proceed to Rajghat after the meeting.

Also Watch:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ahead of the lunch, security is beefed up outside the restaurant as Opposition leaders and MPs began arriving for the lunch meeting hosted by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Earlier, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh said the INDIA bloc would continue its protest against Gyanesh Kumar and asserted that the Opposition was "not going back".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"And today also, we have a strong protest, an aggressive protest against Gyanesh Kumar. We are not going back," Suresh said.

Suresh said the next strategy would be decided by the INDIA bloc leadership during the meeting and the subsequent protest would be led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc leaders.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Our ultimatum is for Gyanesh Kumar to resign from the Chief Election Commissioner post. If he is not ready to resign the post, the government should remove him from Chief Election Commissioner," Suresh said.

Congress MPs have also raised their voice against the police action on Wednesday and the FIRs filed against Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, " The Leader of Opposition, was going to Jantar Mantar, a known site of protest across the country. The brutality and disgraceful manner in which the assault happened with Priyanka ji and others... We will not let the Constitution of the country be taken away. We will save the Constitution no matter what."

Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged that the BJP and the government was seeking to protect CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"This is the Gujarat model which they (central govt) wanted to expand across India. what we are asking now. What was the LoP Rahul Gandhi asking for from the first day?... We were stopped at Akashwani Bhavan. Rahul Gandhi sat under that tree. Therefore, there is an FIR on it. Now yesterday we went to Sagar Ratna restaurant. From there we went, we wanted to go to Jantar Mantar. The police stopped us. Then now there is again an FIR against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. What HM Amit Shah and PM Modi are doing, we are unable to understand. They are clueless at first. They are not able to understand what is the issue we are speaking about. We are asking for the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation... why are they giving him this much protection?... They are afraid of that mobilization across India. Rahul Gandhi has emerged as the leader on those issues which have been affecting this country. It is not only about the CEC. It is about the electoral process they completely hijacked," he said.

Congress MP Imran Masood said, "Until this loot stops and the 13 crore people whose voting rights were cut are restored, this fight will continue. What is the meaning of democracy if such a huge number of voters are removed? The number of names cut in the name of Bangladeshis is more than the population of Bangladesh itself... What is the meaning of the Election Commission..."

Thursday's lunch meeting is the second such meeting of INDIA bloc leaders in two days. The previous meeting on Wednesday was followed by an attempt by Opposition leaders to march towards Jantar Mantar for a protest against the Chief Election Commissioner and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The Delhi Police blocked the march and detained several Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.

Delhi Police on Thursday said three FIRs had been registered in connection with Wednesday's Opposition protest, with more cases being registered. The FIRs were registered under various sections related to alleged assault on police personnel, obstruction of government work, pushing and manhandling, and misbehaviour with police personnel.

The names of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also figure in the details of the FIRs registered so far, according to Delhi Police.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)