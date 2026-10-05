FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'SC Refuses Interim Suspension Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar To IndiGo Hikes Fuel Charges From Oct 6'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:
1. Supreme Court Refuses To Pass Interim Order To Suspend CEC Gyanesh Kumar; Issues Notice To ECI, ECs
Pleas allege 14 SIR-related decisions were taken without the concurrence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. (Read more...)
2. Nobel Medicine Prize 2026: Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann, George Nagel Honoured For Breakthrough In Brain Research
The Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institutet said the scientists’ work laid the foundation for optogenetics, a technique that allows researchers to control the activity of individual nerve cells using light. (Read more...)
3. IndiGo Hikes Fuel Charges From October 6 As ATF Prices Surge; Domestic Flyers To Pay Up To ₹1,300 Per Sector
IndiGo will increase fuel charges on domestic and international flights for new bookings from October 6 as aviation turbine fuel prices rise sharply. Domestic passengers will pay Rs 375 to Rs 1,300 per sector, while international charges will vary by destination, reaching Rs 10,000 for Europe, the airline said on Monday. (Read more...)
4. What Is Operation 'Dawn of Yemen'? President Rashad Al-Alimi Launches Offensive Against The Houthis
Yemen's Saudi-backed government has launched Operation Dawn of Yemen to retake Houthi-held territory, including Sanaa, after a fragile truce collapsed. Forces claim advances near Bab al-Mandeb, including control of Dhubab and nearby positions. President Rashad al-Alimi said the campaign aims to restore state institutions and extend government authority nationwide across Yemen on the ground again. (Read more...)
5. Mumbai: Nashik Tribal Students Detained From Congress Office In Dadar Ahead Of Azad Maidan Protest |VIDEO
Mumbai Police detained tribal students from Nashik on Monday before a planned Azad Maidan protest over demands for better school facilities and scholarships, reports said. Congress leader Harshwardhan Sakpal demanded their release and alleged that police used force against them at the office. (Read more...)
6. Mumbai Police Pays Final Tribute To Leo, Crime Branch Sniffer Dog Who Helped Crack Murder, Kidnapping Cases | Video
Mumbai Police bid a final farewell to Leo, a nine-year-old Doberman sniffer dog of the Crime Branch, with full state honours. Leo helped crack murder, kidnapping, missing person and theft cases during his service before dying while undergoing treatment at a Parel veterinary hospital. (Read more...)
7. 'Aap Abhijeet Dipke Se Mile Bada Achcha Laga...': Piyush Mishra Takes Dig At Naseeruddin Shah For Not Commenting On Pilot Smit Machchhar - Watch
Piyush Mishra took a dig at Naseeruddin Shah in a viral video and said, "Whenever you give any statement, you will get a reply from Piyush Mishra." He questioned Shah over his meeting with Abhijeet Dipke, pilot Smit Machchhar and alleged LPU violence. Mishra also recalled seeking Shah's help during Jharkhand floods. Shah hasn't reacted to the video yet. (Read more...)
8. 'Dimag Hi Nahi Kuch': Ishan Kishan Loses His Cool As Paparazzi Swarm India Star At 1 AM After Asian Games Gold | VIDEO
According to the incident captured on video, the media personnel continued trying to get Kishan’s attention despite the cricketer being engaged in a conversation on his phone. Kishan eventually reacted to the situation, expressing his displeasure with the paparazzi. (Read more...)
9. Nita Ambani Honours Telugu Heritage In Guttapusalu Necklace, Pairs With Stunning Silk Saree - Check Out
Nita Ambani recently embraced Indian heritage in a cream silk saree featuring delicate golden embroidery, paired with a pearl-clustered Guttapusalu necklace from Swadesh. She completed the look with a matching embroidered blouse, kundan bangles, statement earrings and an oversized diamond ring. A braided bun, red bindi and soft glam makeup added a polished traditional finish to the ensemble. (Read more...)
10. India Vs Pakistan Fallout Rocks WCL As PCB Bans Pakistan Champions From Season 3
Pakistan Champions have withdrawn from WCL Season 3 after the PCB refused to issue NOCs to its players, maintaining its stance following last year’s India-Pakistan controversy. India Champions had declined to play Pakistan in the previous edition amid political tensions. The PCB later banned participation, leaving stars including Shahid Afridi out of this year’s tournament. (Read more...)