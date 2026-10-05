FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'SC Refuses Interim Suspension Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar To IndiGo Hikes Fuel Charges From Oct 6'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Supreme Court Refuses To Pass Interim Order To Suspend CEC Gyanesh Kumar; Issues Notice To ECI, ECs

Pleas allege 14 SIR-related decisions were taken without the concurrence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. (Read more...)

2. Nobel Medicine Prize 2026: Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann, George Nagel Honoured For Breakthrough In Brain Research

The Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institutet said the scientists’ work laid the foundation for optogenetics, a technique that allows researchers to control the activity of individual nerve cells using light. (Read more...)

BREAKING NEWS The 2026 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel “for their discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics.” https://t.co/pkDDEBWtkz — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2026

3. IndiGo Hikes Fuel Charges From October 6 As ATF Prices Surge; Domestic Flyers To Pay Up To ₹1,300 Per Sector

IndiGo will increase fuel charges on domestic and international flights for new bookings from October 6 as aviation turbine fuel prices rise sharply. Domestic passengers will pay Rs 375 to Rs 1,300 per sector, while international charges will vary by destination, reaching Rs 10,000 for Europe, the airline said on Monday. (Read more...)

4. What Is Operation 'Dawn of Yemen'? President Rashad Al-Alimi Launches Offensive Against The Houthis

Yemen's Saudi-backed government has launched Operation Dawn of Yemen to retake Houthi-held territory, including Sanaa, after a fragile truce collapsed. Forces claim advances near Bab al-Mandeb, including control of Dhubab and nearby positions. President Rashad al-Alimi said the campaign aims to restore state institutions and extend government authority nationwide across Yemen on the ground again. (Read more...)

With God’s blessing, the “Dawn of Yemen” operation has been launched to restore state institutions, liberate the capital, Sana’a, and end the coup by the terrorist Houthi militias. https://t.co/RHWKS4MrXy — د/ رشاد محمد العليمي (@PresidentRashad) October 5, 2026

5. Mumbai: Nashik Tribal Students Detained From Congress Office In Dadar Ahead Of Azad Maidan Protest |VIDEO

Mumbai Police detained tribal students from Nashik on Monday before a planned Azad Maidan protest over demands for better school facilities and scholarships, reports said. Congress leader Harshwardhan Sakpal demanded their release and alleged that police used force against them at the office. (Read more...)

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A large number of tribal students from Nashik have arrived in Mumbai demanding protection of Marathi-medium schools. As they had no place to stay, they were given space at Mumbai Congress’s Tilak Bhavan, where hundreds of students are currently staying. The students came to protest their demands but have not received permission from Mumbai Police. Heavy police deployment has been made outside Tilak Bhavan — IANS (@ians_india) October 5, 2026

6. Mumbai Police Pays Final Tribute To Leo, Crime Branch Sniffer Dog Who Helped Crack Murder, Kidnapping Cases | Video

Mumbai Police bid a final farewell to Leo, a nine-year-old Doberman sniffer dog of the Crime Branch, with full state honours. Leo helped crack murder, kidnapping, missing person and theft cases during his service before dying while undergoing treatment at a Parel veterinary hospital. (Read more...)

🔸A loyal Woof that will echo forever. Today, we bid a heartfelt farewell to Leo, our brave and loyal tracker from the Mumbai Police Dog Squad. With an extraordinary sense of instinct and unwavering devotion to duty, he served with quiet courage and earned a place in our hearts. 🔸कर्तव्यनिष्ठेचा एक बुलंद आवाज सदैव गुंजत राहील! आज आम्ही मुंबई पोलीस श्वान पथकातील आमचा शूर आणि अत्यंत विश्वासू ट्रॅकर 'लिओ ' याला भावपूर्ण निरोप दिला. आपल्या विशेष कौशल्याने आणि अढळ कर्तव्यनिष्ठेने त्याने अनेक वर्षे देशसेवा केली आणि प्रत्येकाच्या मनात अढळ स्थान निर्माण केले. त्याच्या अमूल्य सेवेला आणि समर्पणाला मुंबई पोलिसांचा सलाम! #RestInPeaceLeo #MumbaiPoliceDogSquad — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 3, 2026

7. 'Aap Abhijeet Dipke Se Mile Bada Achcha Laga...': Piyush Mishra Takes Dig At Naseeruddin Shah For Not Commenting On Pilot Smit Machchhar - Watch

Piyush Mishra took a dig at Naseeruddin Shah in a viral video and said, "Whenever you give any statement, you will get a reply from Piyush Mishra." He questioned Shah over his meeting with Abhijeet Dipke, pilot Smit Machchhar and alleged LPU violence. Mishra also recalled seeking Shah's help during Jharkhand floods. Shah hasn't reacted to the video yet. (Read more...)

This #piyushmishra was once hardcore Ieftist.. Now he openly takes Ieftists head on n expose them... See how he took case of #naseerudinshah.. Well said piyush bhai.. 👏🏼🙌🏼 #cjpprotest #jantarmantar https://t.co/l73r4auRd7 — Crime Master Gogo (PARODY) 🇮🇳 (@vipul2777) October 4, 2026

8. 'Dimag Hi Nahi Kuch': Ishan Kishan Loses His Cool As Paparazzi Swarm India Star At 1 AM After Asian Games Gold | VIDEO

According to the incident captured on video, the media personnel continued trying to get Kishan’s attention despite the cricketer being engaged in a conversation on his phone. Kishan eventually reacted to the situation, expressing his displeasure with the paparazzi. (Read more...)

𝗜𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗞𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗚𝗼𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 😅😭 He said, “You guys have a bad habit. You don’t have any sense at all.” 😥 After midnight (1 AM), when Team India landed at Delhi Airport from Japan, the person responsible for guiding the guests to their destination shared their exact location with the media. The media then arrived while Ishan was busy on a phone call, but they kept disturbing him. That’s when he lost his patience and said: “Aap logon ki aadat kharab hai. Dimaag hi nahi hai kuchh.” 😂 — Mukku (@Cric_Mukku) October 5, 2026

9. Nita Ambani Honours Telugu Heritage In Guttapusalu Necklace, Pairs With Stunning Silk Saree - Check Out

Nita Ambani recently embraced Indian heritage in a cream silk saree featuring delicate golden embroidery, paired with a pearl-clustered Guttapusalu necklace from Swadesh. She completed the look with a matching embroidered blouse, kundan bangles, statement earrings and an oversized diamond ring. A braided bun, red bindi and soft glam makeup added a polished traditional finish to the ensemble. (Read more...)

10. India Vs Pakistan Fallout Rocks WCL As PCB Bans Pakistan Champions From Season 3

Pakistan Champions have withdrawn from WCL Season 3 after the PCB refused to issue NOCs to its players, maintaining its stance following last year’s India-Pakistan controversy. India Champions had declined to play Pakistan in the previous edition amid political tensions. The PCB later banned participation, leaving stars including Shahid Afridi out of this year’s tournament. (Read more...)