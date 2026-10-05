Nita Ambani Honours Telugu Heritage In Guttapusalu Necklace, Pairs With Stunning Silk Saree - Check Out

Sometimes, the most stunning festive looks are the ones that let heritage do the talking. Businesswoman and philanthropist Nita Ambani recently embraced that understated elegance in a cream silk saree, pairing its classic silhouette with traditional Telugu jewellery that brought a rich cultural touch to the ensemble.

Decoding Nita Ambani's latest elegant look

Nita Ambani opted for a soft cream-coloured silk saree that kept the overall palette elegant and timeless. The six-yard drape featured a finely worked border with intricate golden embroidery, adding just enough shimmer to the otherwise muted canvas. She wore the saree in a traditional drape, allowing the embroidered pallu to fall gracefully over her shoulder.

Keeping the outfit coordinated, Nita paired the saree with a cream silk blouse. The tailored blouse featured half-length sleeves and a scoop neckline, while the cuffs were finished with patti borders and detailed pearl embroidery.

Take a look:

The standout element of the look was her Swadesh Guttapusalu necklace, which honoured the Telugu jewellery tradition associated with the Coromandel coast. The pearl-clustered design featured three strings combining diamonds and gold, creating a layered yet refined statement around her neckline.

Nita added more traditional sparkle with kundan bangles and matching statement earrings. However, it was her oversized diamond ring that instantly caught attention, adding a dramatic finishing touch to the otherwise restrained jewellery styling.

Her beauty look stayed classic and polished. Nita wore a mauve lip, kohl-rimmed eyes, defined brows, mascara-coated lashes and softly rouged cheeks. A red bindi added a distinctly traditional accent, while her centre-parted hair was pulled into a neat braided bun to keep the focus on the saree and jewellery.