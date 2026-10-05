Mumbai Police Pays Final Tribute To Leo, Crime Branch Sniffer Dog Who Helped Crack Murder, Kidnapping Cases | Video | X / @MumbaiPolice

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Saturday accorded a final salute to ‘Leo’, a sniffer dog of the Crime Branch’s dog squad who played a crucial role in cracking several complex cases by tracking down accused and missing persons. Leo, who had been suffering from an illness, died during treatment, leaving police personnel emotional as they bid him a final farewell with full state honours.

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Leo joined the Mumbai Crime Branch’s dog squad when he was just one-and-a-half months old. He subsequently underwent six months of rigorous training at a centre in Pune. A German-bred Doberman, Leo played a significant role in solving cases involving murder, kidnapping, missing persons and housebreaking.

Leo, aged nine years and three months, had been admitted to a veterinary hospital in Parel after falling ill. He died while undergoing treatment. On Saturday, he was accorded a ceremonial farewell and final salute with full state honours at Mahalaxmi. Senior officers and personnel from the Crime Branch and the dog squad were present on the occasion.

According to his handler, Yashwant Revandkar, Leo was scheduled to retire in July next year. Revandkar recalled several cases in which Leo played a crucial role. In one case, Leo traced a missing child in Powai within just one-and-a-half hours using only the child’s clothes.

In another case involving the murder of a person by stone-pelting in Masjid Bunder, Leo identified the accused during an identification procedure. He also helped crack the kidnapping of a minor girl in Aarey Colony. In a theft case at a gold and silver shop in Chembur, Leo picked up the scent from a screwdriver recovered from the crime scene and led investigators along a trail extending for around two to three kilometres. “Leo helped us crack several such cases during his service,” Revandkar said.