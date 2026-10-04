Mumbai: Police Seek Engineering Report In Bhuleshwar Ganpati Idol Collapse Case; Report Expected In 10–15 Days |

Mumbai: The LT Marg Police have approached the engineering department through the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking a technical report on the collapse of the 22-foot Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganpati idol during the arrival procession of Bhuleshwarcha Raja in South Mumbai’s Bhuleshwar area last week of August. Police officials are expecting the report within 10 to 15 days.

The incident had claimed two lives and left five others injured, including two girls. Following the incident, the LT Marg Police also sent the metal structure of the damaged idol to a forensic laboratory for examination. Police sources told the Free Press Journal (FPJ) that the forensic findings and the BMC engineering report will be crucial in determining the exact cause of the structural failure.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on August 22 on Balaram Merchant Road near Kabutarkhana, Jai Ambe Chowk, when a portion of the 22-foot idol, weighing nearly two tonnes, suddenly collapsed during the arrival procession.

The idol was being transported from a workshop in Byculla when its structure gave way and crashed onto devotees and others accompanying the procession. Two people were killed, while five others sustained injuries.

Police have so far recorded statements from around 20 people, including the sculptor involved in making the idol. The investigation is focused on establishing the reason behind the structural failure and determining whether there was any negligence or violation of safety norms.

Police sources said a decision on whether to register a criminal case in connection with the incident will be taken after the forensic and engineering reports are received. The tragedy occurred amid a large gathering of devotees accompanying the arrival procession of Bhuleshwarcha Raja, with dhol-tasha performances adding to the festive atmosphere. The sudden collapse of the massive idol triggered panic, as devotees rushed to safety and attempted to rescue those trapped beneath the fallen structure.

The police are now awaiting the forensic and BMC engineering reports to establish what caused the collapse and whether any safety norms were violated.

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