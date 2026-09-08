Mumbai: 12-Foot Ganesh Idol Topples In Kurla While Being Taken To Dharavi; 2 Injured In 2nd Incident After Bhuleshwar | Unsplash (Representational Image)

A 12-foot Ganesh idol toppled in Kurla while it was being transported from Belbazar to Dharavi, marking the second such incident during this year’s Ganeshotsav preparations. The idol reportedly lost balance while crossing a speed breaker, leaving two people, Santosh Jaiswar and Rohit Jaiswar, with minor injuries. Both were taken to Bhabha Hospital for treatment.

The idol belonged to the Om Shakti Welfare Foundation and was associated with the Prem Nagarcha Maharaja Ganesh mandal. Following the incident, the idol was immersed in the nearby Sheetal Talao.

More details are awaited.

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