'Dimag Hi Nahi Kuch': Ishan Kishan Loses His Cool As Paparazzi Swarm India Star At 1 AM After Asian Games Gold | VIDEO

Ishan Kishan Loses His Cool At Paparazzi |

India cricketer Ishan Kishan was visibly frustrated after being surrounded by paparazzi in the early hours of the morning following Team India’s arrival from Japan. India won the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 with several members of the contingent landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

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Ishan Kishan loses his cool

The Indian contingent landed in Delhi at around 1 AM after their Asian Games campaign. However, what followed at the airport left Kishan visibly annoyed as members of the media approached him while he was busy on a phone call.

According to the incident captured on video, the media personnel continued trying to get Kishan’s attention despite the cricketer being engaged in a conversation on his phone. The repeated interruptions appeared to test his patience.

Kishan eventually reacted to the situation, expressing his displeasure with the paparazzi.

“Aap logon ki aadat kharab hai. Dimaag hi nahi hai kuchh,” Kishan was heard saying.

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The situation also raised questions about the difficulties faced by athletes when they are approached by the media during private or inconvenient moments, particularly after long journeys.

Kishan’s candid reaction has since drawn attention, with the video showing a visibly irritated cricketer asking the paparazzi to give him some space while he was on his phone.

The incident comes as Indian athletes continue to receive significant attention following their performances at major international sporting events, with players often greeted by large media gatherings upon their return to the country.