'Match Khila Du Kya?': Ishan Kishan's Hilarious Response After Fan's Photo Request Goes Viral | VIDEO

Ishan Kishan once again found himself at the centre of a light-hearted moment, with his hilarious response to a young fan's photo request going viral on social media. The India wicketkeeper-batter was approached by the child and his parents, who had travelled from Patna hoping to meet the cricketer and get a picture with him.

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As the young fan stood beside Kishan for the photograph, his parents told the India star, "Patna se aaye hai sir, special aapke liye", highlighting that they had made the trip especially to meet him. Kishan, known for his easy-going personality and sharp sense of humour, immediately responded with a playful question that left those around him amused.

"Patna se aaye hue hai toh match khila du kya?" Kishan quipped, jokingly asking whether the youngster should be allowed to play a match since he had come all the way from Patna. The exchange quickly caught attention online, with the short video spreading across social media platforms and fans enjoying Kishan's spontaneous response.

When this interaction took place, cannot be ascertained. Kishan is wearing a BCCI kit, not the JSW kit which India wore during the Asian Games.

The video has attracted significant attention online, particularly because of Kishan's playful response to the family's request. His "match khila du kya?" line has emerged as the standout moment from the interaction, with fans sharing the clip across social media.

Kishan has often been known for his energetic and entertaining personality away from the cricket field. This latest interaction offered another glimpse of that side of the India star, as he turned a simple photograph with a young fan into a memorable and humorous moment following India's Asian Games gold-medal triumph.