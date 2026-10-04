Virat Kohli Reacts As Fan Removes Shoe To Flaunt Indian Batting Superstar's Brand During IND vs WI 3rd ODI | Video

Virat Kohli Reacts As Fan Removes Shoe To Flaunt Indian Batting Superstar's Brand | JeetN25/X

Virat Kohli once again found himself at the centre of a viral moment during the third ODI between India and West Indies, as his candid reaction to a fan showing off his one8 shoes caught the attention of cricket fans on social media.

Kohli was seated in the Indian dugout, seemingly relaxing and watching the action when several fans in the stands began chanting his name. Amid the noise, one fan decided to grab the former India captain's attention in a rather unusual way.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The fan suddenly removed his shoe and held it up towards Kohli, proudly displaying a pair of one8 shoes associated with the Indian batting superstar's brand. The unexpected gesture immediately caught Kohli's attention, with the batter looking towards the fan and reacting to the moment.

The interaction quickly became one of the talking points from the match, with a video of the incident circulating widely on social media. Kohli has regularly enjoyed a strong connection with fans, and moments like these often highlight the extent of his popularity among Indian cricket supporters.

The one8 moment also added another light-hearted episode to an otherwise intense India-West Indies ODI encounter. With fans continuously chanting Kohli's name from the stands, the former India captain remained a major attraction even while he was away from the field.