'Aap Abhijeet Dipke Se Mile Bada Achcha Laga...': Piyush Mishra Takes Dig At Naseeruddin Shah For Not Commenting On Pilot Smit Machchhar - Watch

Piyush Mishra Takes Dig At Naseeruddin Shah | Instagram / X

A video of actor Piyush Mishra has gone viral on social media, in which he is seen taking a dig at veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. In his video, Piyush has mentioned Naseer meeting Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, and has further taken a dig at the Main Vaapas Aaunga actor for not commenting about pilot Smit Machchhar and violence at Lovely Professional University. The Happy Bhag Jayegi actor also claimed that he asked for help from Naseer during the Jharkhand floods, and in reply, he had sent him a poem by a Pakistani artist.

In the video, Piyush said, "Aap Abhijeet Dipke se mile bada achcha laga. Abhi sir ek haadsa hote hote tala hai, Tel Aviv ko jaane wale flight Dubai se, 1073, flydubai se hai. Isme Mr. Smit Machchhar ne kamaal kiya hai, 180 logon ki jaan bachayi, uspe bhi zara thoda sa comment kijiye, badhaaiya dijiye, unhe achcha lagega bichare sharif aadmi hai (It was great that you met Abhijeet Dipke. Sir, we narrowly averted an accident on Tel Aviv-bound Dubai flight 1073, operated by flydubai. Mr. Smith Machhar has done a great job in this, saving the lives of 180 people. Please comment on that too, give him a shout-out, he will be happy, he is a decent man)."

This #piyushmishra was once hardcore Ieftist.. Now he openly takes Ieftists head on n expose them... See how he took case of #naseerudinshah.. Well said piyush bhai.. 👏🏼🙌🏼 #cjpprotest #jantarmantar https://t.co/l73r4auRd7 — Crime Master Gogo (PARODY) 🇮🇳 (@vipul2777) October 4, 2026

Lovely Professional University Incident

In the video, he also asked Naseer to speak about what happened at Lovely Professional University (LPU). Piyush said, "Please send a message there as well, sir. A very dangerous incident has occurred there. The police have broken the girls' hair. You were saying that these children (student protest reference) have taught as much as the Rashtriya Natya Vidyalaya and FTII have taught. I don't understand this statement. I don't know when children became acting teachers. If you meet me, please reveal it."

Jharkhand Help Claim

Piyush further claimed that for Jharkhand he had asked for Naseer's help, and the latter had sent him a Pakistani poem. "Waha shaayra ki nazam nahi chahiye, waha aata chahiye tha, dal chahiye thi, roti chahiye thi... Waha pe they did not even demand pizza and burger (They didn't want a poem by a poet, he wanted aata, he wanted dal, he wanted roti... At that time they did not even demand pizza and burger)."

Am I dreaming or what? https://t.co/NAA7ZdVPjz — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 2, 2026

At the end of the video, he said, "Ab aap jab bhi koi statement denge Piyush Mishra ka jawab milega aapko (Now whenever you give any statement, you will get a reply from Piyush Mishra)."

Naseer has not yet reacted to Piyush's video.