What Is Operation 'Dawn of Yemen'? President Rashad Al-Alimi Launches Offensive Against The Houthis

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Yemen's Saudi-backed government has launched a campaign to retake Houthi-held territory, including the capital Sanaa. Its forces claim early gains near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb strait.

What is Operation 'Dawn of Yemen'?

Operation 'Dawn of Yemen' is the name given to the Yemeni government's offensive against the Iran-backed Houthi movement. Presidential Leadership Council chief Rashad al-Alimi announced on Sunday, in a televised address, the start of operations to retake the remaining territory and extend state authority nationwide. On Monday, he gave the campaign its name in a post on X, a day after that announcement.

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What are the stated goals?

Al-Alimi said the operation aims to restore state institutions, liberate Sanaa and end what the government calls the Houthi 'coup'. He has also tried to separate civilians from the fight. He said the campaign is not a war against people in Sanaa, Hodeidah and Saada. He earlier offered amnesty to Houthi fighters who defect.

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Why now?

The offensive follows a sharp deterioration in recent weeks. A four-year fragile truce unravelled after Iran flew a plane carrying a Houthi delegation to Sanaa, prompting Saudi strikes on Sanaa airport and Houthi attacks on Saudi territory. In September, the Houthis made their biggest land gain in years, seizing Yemen's Red Sea coast and the Bab al-Mandeb strait. Al-Alimi had declared a general mobilisation on September 26. He said he acted after de-escalation efforts had been exhausted. Reuters described an offensive as widely expected, given dozens of Saudi airstrikes and further Houthi gains in the south.

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What has happened on the ground?

- Army spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said the Southern Giants Brigades and Nation's Shield forces had taken control of Bab al-Mandeb and Dhubab airport, and cut the road between Dhubab and Mokha.

- He said hundreds of Houthi fighters were surrounded in the Dhubab area, urged them to surrender, and said some later fled by boat.

- Yemen's state news agency Saba said the offensive was backed by popular resistance fighters and air support.

- Arab News reported that the military claimed 1,122 strikes on Houthi infrastructure in Saada, Al-Jawf and Taiz, and said 1,747 militia members were "neutralised". These figures come from the spokesman and have not been independently verified.

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Who is backing the government?

Saudi Arabia leads the coalition supporting government forces. Al-Alimi made his announcement from Saudi Arabia and called on regional and international partners for support. Arab News reported that the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen has pledged continued operational support until state institutions are restored.

Why does it matter?

Bab al-Mandeb links the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea, and is a key route for international shipping. Together with Hormuz, it accounts for more than a quarter of seaborne crude and petroleum trade. Who controls the strait, and whether the Houthis can hold it, is likely to shape both the war inside Yemen and wider regional security.