Mumbai: Nashik Tribal Students Detained From Congress Office In Dadar Ahead Of Azad Maidan Protest |VIDEO |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Monday alleged that Mumbai Police detained several tribal students from Nashik who had travelled to the city to protest over scholarships, poor facilities in tribal schools and hostels and other pending demands.

The students had reached Mumbai on Sunday night, and were staying at the Maharashtra Congress headquarters, Tilak Bhavan, in Dadar before their planned demonstration at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, the Times of India reported.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A large number of tribal students from Nashik have arrived in Mumbai demanding protection of Marathi-medium schools. As they had no place to stay, they were given space at Mumbai Congress’s Tilak Bhavan, where hundreds of students are currently staying. The students came to protest their demands but have not received permission from Mumbai Police. Heavy police deployment has been made outside Tilak Bhavan — IANS (@ians_india) October 5, 2026

Students Travelled From Nashik To Mumbai

The reports further state that the students had been protesting for the last 10 days in Nashik, however, no action was taken regarding their demands forcing them to entre city. The protesting tribal students have been raising several demands concerning conditions in government-run ashram schools and hostels, including scholarships, basic amenities, food quality and student safety.

Several students travelled to Mumbai by bus while others reached the city by walking . After reaching Mumbai, Congress provided them accommodation at its Tilak Bhavan headquarters in Dadar.

Congress Alleges Police Used Force

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal accused police of attempting to forcibly enter Tilak Bhavan and intimidate the protesters.

“Tribal students who arrived in Mumbai after leading a foot march from Nashik, while staying at Tilak Bhavan, are being forcibly entered into the office by police using force since midnight. They are engaging in rough behaviour with the students, intimidating them, and attempting to take them into custody,” Sapkal alleged in a social media post.

नाशिकहून पायी मोर्चा काढून मुंबईत आलेले आदिवासी विद्यार्थी टिळक भवन येथे मुक्कामी थांबले असताना, मध्यरात्रीपासून पोलीस बळाचा वापर करून कार्यालयात जबरदस्तीने घुसत आहेत. विद्यार्थ्यांशी अरेरावी करत त्यांना धमकावून ताब्यात घेण्याचा प्रयत्न सुरू आहे. पोलिसांनी बेकायदेशीरपणे आमच्या कार्यालयात घुसून आदिवासी विद्यार्थ्यांना धमकावणे आणि जबरदस्तीने ताब्यात घेण्याचे प्रयत्न तातडीने थांबवावेत. कायदा आणि सुव्यवस्था राखण्याची जबाबदारी असलेल्या पोलिसांकडूनच कायद्याचे उल्लंघन होत असेल, तर ही गंभीर बाब आहे. आदिवासी विद्यार्थ्यांचा आवाज दडपण्याचा हा प्रयत्न आम्ही कदापि यशस्वी होऊ देणार नाही. विद्यार्थ्यांच्या न्याय्य हक्कांसाठी काँग्रेस पक्ष ठामपणे त्यांच्या पाठीशी उभा आहे. @MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis — Harshwardhan Sapkal (@INCHarshsapkal) October 5, 2026

Sapkal demanded that the alleged attempts to forcibly detain the students be stopped and called for the immediate release of those taken into custody.

“We will never allow this attempt to suppress the voice of tribal students to succeed. The Congress party stands firmly behind them for the just rights of the students,” he added, demanding the immediate release of the students.