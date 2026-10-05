Mumbai: Nashik Tribal Students Detained From Congress Office In Dadar Ahead Of Azad Maidan Protest |VIDEO

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Monday alleged that Mumbai Police detained several tribal students from Nashik who had travelled to the city to protest over scholarships, poor facilities in tribal schools and hostels and other pending demands.
The students had reached Mumbai on Sunday night, and were staying at the Maharashtra Congress headquarters, Tilak Bhavan, in Dadar before their planned demonstration at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, the Times of India reported.
Students Travelled From Nashik To Mumbai
The reports further state that the students had been protesting for the last 10 days in Nashik, however, no action was taken regarding their demands forcing them to entre city. The protesting tribal students have been raising several demands concerning conditions in government-run ashram schools and hostels, including scholarships, basic amenities, food quality and student safety.
Several students travelled to Mumbai by bus while others reached the city by walking . After reaching Mumbai, Congress provided them accommodation at its Tilak Bhavan headquarters in Dadar.
Congress Alleges Police Used Force
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal accused police of attempting to forcibly enter Tilak Bhavan and intimidate the protesters.
“Tribal students who arrived in Mumbai after leading a foot march from Nashik, while staying at Tilak Bhavan, are being forcibly entered into the office by police using force since midnight. They are engaging in rough behaviour with the students, intimidating them, and attempting to take them into custody,” Sapkal alleged in a social media post.
Sapkal demanded that the alleged attempts to forcibly detain the students be stopped and called for the immediate release of those taken into custody.
“We will never allow this attempt to suppress the voice of tribal students to succeed. The Congress party stands firmly behind them for the just rights of the students,” he added, demanding the immediate release of the students.
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