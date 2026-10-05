IndiGo Hikes Fuel Charges From October 6 As ATF Prices Surge; Domestic Flyers To Pay Up To ₹1,300 Per Sector

IndiGo on Monday announced an increase in fuel charges for domestic and international flights following a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.

The revised charges will apply to all new bookings made from 0001 hours on Oct 6, 2026.

Domestic ATF prices increased by Rs 16 per litre, or about 13.2%, from Rs 121 to around Rs 137 per litre from October 1. This marked the third consecutive monthly increase after prices rose by Rs 5 per litre in August and Rs 6.28 per litre in September.

IndiGo said the latest month-on-month increase exceeded 14%, pushing ATF prices to among their highest levels in the past decade. Fuel represents a significant portion of airline operating expenses and influences network economics and overall costs.

Domestic fuel charges rise to Rs 1,300

For domestic flights, IndiGo will levy a fuel charge ranging from Rs 375 to Rs 1,300 per sector, depending on the distance travelled.

The airline last revised its domestic fuel charges in April, introducing a distance-based structure ranging from Rs 275 to Rs 950 per sector.

For international flights, passengers on SAARC routes up to 500 km will pay Rs 1,000, while longer SAARC routes will attract a Rs 3,000 charge.

Flights to Southeast Asia, the Gulf Cooperation Council region, the Middle East, and North and East Asia will carry a Rs 5,500 fuel charge. The levy will be Rs 6,000 for Africa and Rs 10,000 for Europe.

IndiGo cites sustained rise in operating costs

The increase comes amid renewed pressure on airlines from rising fuel expenses. IndiGo had said in May that it was considering fuel hedging after higher jet fuel prices affected margins.

The airline said the revised charges would still not fully compensate for the increase in fuel costs. It described the hike as a measured adjustment aimed at limiting the burden on passengers while responding to higher operating expenses.

IndiGo said it would continue monitoring fuel costs and market conditions and make further adjustments when required.